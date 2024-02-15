MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka looks to seal quarterfinal berth against Chandigarh

Karnataka, the Elite Group ‘C’ table topper with 24 points, needs to take the innings lead (three points) to guarantee a spot in the quarterfinal.

Published : Feb 15, 2024 14:45 IST , Hubbali - 1 MIN READ

Ashwin Achal
V Vyshak of Karnataka celebrating after taking the wicket of B. Indrajith of Tamil Nadu during the Ranji Trophy Cricket Match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.
V Vyshak of Karnataka celebrating after taking the wicket of B. Indrajith of Tamil Nadu during the Ranji Trophy Cricket Match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu
infoIcon

V Vyshak of Karnataka celebrating after taking the wicket of B. Indrajith of Tamil Nadu during the Ranji Trophy Cricket Match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu

Karnataka, with one foot in the knockout rounds, takes on Chandigarh in the last group stage match here on Friday.

Karnataka, the Elite Group ‘C’ table topper with 24 points, needs to take the innings lead (three points) to guarantee a spot in the quarterfinal. Gujarat (19 points), in third place, needs an outright win to stay in contention, while Tamil Nadu (22 points) is in prime position to advance with Karnataka.

Karnataka will be hampered by the absence of Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 151 and 36 in the previous outing against Tamil Nadu. The southpaw batter has been called up to the India Test squad to battle England.

The game presents a chance for vice-captain Nikin Jose to strike form. Save for a century against Goa, Jose has been off the boil.

ALSO READ: Sarfaraz Khan breaks down long overdue barrier; makes Test debut vs England

Teenage spinner Dheeraj Gowda is the new face in the home squad, though it is unlikely that he will feature in the eleven. Left-arm spinner Hardik Raj and offie K. Shashikumar have filled their roles well, bagging eight wickets between them in the Tamil Nadu outing.

Pacer V. Vyshak, who scalped seven wickets at Chennai, will prove to be a handful for Chandigarh.

It has been a campaign to forget for Chandigarh (5 points). The visitor has been unable to record the first-innings lead this season, though an inspired performance from skipper Manan Vohra (134 and 74) against Tripura a few days ago pushed the latter onto the back foot.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Karnataka /

Chandigarh /

Devdutt Padikkal /

Nikin Jose /

Hardik Raj /

V. Vyshak

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: IND 195/3; Rohit Sharma slams century vs England
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka looks to seal quarterfinal berth against Chandigarh
    Ashwin Achal
  3. IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma slams hundred during India vs England third Test
    Team Sportstar
  4. Most sixes in Tests by Indians: Rohit Sharma breaks Dhoni’s record during IND vs ENG third Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. Haughey eases into 100m freestyle semis at Doha
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka looks to seal quarterfinal berth against Chandigarh
    Ashwin Achal
  2. J&K’s Abid weaves magic to disarm Pondicherry in Ranji Trophy clash
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals qualification scenarios: Which eight teams can qualify for knockouts?
    V.S. Aravind
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Focus is on being a wicket-taker for team, says Hyderabad’s Tanay Thyagarajan
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kerala favourite to win after Bengal left to chase mammoth target on final day
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: IND 195/3; Rohit Sharma slams century vs England
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka looks to seal quarterfinal berth against Chandigarh
    Ashwin Achal
  3. IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma slams hundred during India vs England third Test
    Team Sportstar
  4. Most sixes in Tests by Indians: Rohit Sharma breaks Dhoni’s record during IND vs ENG third Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. Haughey eases into 100m freestyle semis at Doha
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment