Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka looks to seal quarterfinal berth against Chandigarh

Karnataka, with one foot in the knockout rounds, takes on Chandigarh in the last group stage match here on Friday.

Karnataka, the Elite Group ‘C’ table topper with 24 points, needs to take the innings lead (three points) to guarantee a spot in the quarterfinal. Gujarat (19 points), in third place, needs an outright win to stay in contention, while Tamil Nadu (22 points) is in prime position to advance with Karnataka.

Karnataka will be hampered by the absence of Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 151 and 36 in the previous outing against Tamil Nadu. The southpaw batter has been called up to the India Test squad to battle England.

The game presents a chance for vice-captain Nikin Jose to strike form. Save for a century against Goa, Jose has been off the boil.

ALSO READ: Sarfaraz Khan breaks down long overdue barrier; makes Test debut vs England

Teenage spinner Dheeraj Gowda is the new face in the home squad, though it is unlikely that he will feature in the eleven. Left-arm spinner Hardik Raj and offie K. Shashikumar have filled their roles well, bagging eight wickets between them in the Tamil Nadu outing.

Pacer V. Vyshak, who scalped seven wickets at Chennai, will prove to be a handful for Chandigarh.

It has been a campaign to forget for Chandigarh (5 points). The visitor has been unable to record the first-innings lead this season, though an inspired performance from skipper Manan Vohra (134 and 74) against Tripura a few days ago pushed the latter onto the back foot.