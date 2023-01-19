Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra records emphatic nine-wicket win over Hyderabad

Hyderabad suffered yet another defeat when Maharashtra recorded an emphatic nine-wicket win in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the MCA Stadium on Thursday.

This was Hyderabad’s fifth straight loss this season. It continues to be at the bottom of the table with just one point from six games. Maharashtra, which has also played six matches, has 25 points. It is second on the points table.

Forced to follow-on, a better performance was expected from the Hyderabad batters but that was not to be.

There were contributions by captain Tanmay Agarwal (43 (49b, 7x4, 1x6), K. Rohit Rayudu (37, 103b, 5x4, 1x6) and No. 6 Chandan Sahani (59, 45b, 9 x 2) but what was badly needed was at least for a couple of batters to stay put at the crease and see the day through.

For Maharashtra, pacers Pradeep Dadhe (two for 59), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (three for 66) and left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav (three for 32) were the main wicket-takers.

Chasing a modest target, Maharashtra, despite losing opener Ruturaj Gaikwad to the first ball of the innings to pacer Kartikeya Kak, was never in trouble and romped home in style.

Earlier, Hyderabad folded for 192 in the first innings in reply to Maharashtra’s 385, losing five wickets this morning for an additional 16 runs in 11.3 overs as pacers Pradeep Dadhe and Ashay Palkar picked three wickets apiece and didn’t allow the tail-enders any freedom.