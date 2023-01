Bihar thrashed Manipur by 220 runs in the Plate Group final of the Ranji Trophy at the Moin Ul Haq Stadium in Patna on Sunday.

Chasing a mammoth 549 to win, Manipur was bowled out for 324 with captain Langlonyamba M scoring 117 while Nawaz picked up five for 95.

Sakibul Gani was declared Player-of-the-Match for his 205 off 238 balls in the first innings.

Bihar and Manipur, the two finallists of the Plate Group, will be promoted to the Elite division next season.