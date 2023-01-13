Domestic

Ranji Trophy: Shahbaz Nadeem takes 500th First-Class wicket in Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh

Shahbaz Nadeem completed 500 First-Class wickets during Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy match.

13 January, 2023 10:58 IST
Shahbaz Nadeem completed 500 First-Class career wickets during the Jharkhand vs Chhattisagarh Ranji Trophy match.

Jharkhand’s Shahbaz Nadeem reached 500 wickets in First-Class cricket during his team’s match against Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy.

Nadeem started the fifth round Ranji Trophy match with 499 wickets and completed the milestone during Chhattisgarh’s first innings with the wicket of Amandeep Khare.

The 33-year-old had made his debut for Jharkhand in 2004 against Kerala, and has also represented Bihar. He has played 128 First-Class matches, and holds an average of 28.70. He has picked 25 five-wicket and seven 10-wicket hauls, including an innings-best of 7/45.

Currently, Nadeem is 12th in the list of highest wicket-takers in Ranji Trophy history.

Nadeem made his Test debut for India in 2019 against South Africa but played only two matches, picking eight wickets.

