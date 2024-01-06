MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy: Andhra’s Shaik Rasheed heeds Dhoni’s advice of not thinking about IPL, credits CSK camp for format-specific preparation

Rasheed has been retained by CSK for the upcoming IPL 2024 season, but the youngster says he “wasn’t expecting it”, and going by what Dhoni advised him, he’s not thinking about it as well. 

Published : Jan 06, 2024 22:05 IST , Visakhapatnam - 2 MINS READ

Sahil Mathur
Rasheed drives well, has control over his pulls, and plays the ball under the eyes.
Rasheed drives well, has control over his pulls, and plays the ball under the eyes. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Rasheed drives well, has control over his pulls, and plays the ball under the eyes. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU/THE HINDU

Shaik Rasheed is a classical strokeplayer. When he middles the ball, a loud ‘thud’ off the bat echoes across the ground, and that happens more often than not. He drives well, has control over his pulls, and plays the ball under the eyes.

“My game is to play along the ground. That’s my strong zone. I don’t hit the ball in the air,” Rasheed said after scoring 32 off 80 balls for Andhra in the Ranji Trophy match against Bengal in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Throughout his innings, the whole of the Andhra camp clapped after every ball he faced. There was hooting and appreciation for the youngster playing his sixth First-Class game.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Andhra loses late wickets on Day 2 after Bengal scores 409

“(Hanuma) Vihari bhai has been motivating me a lot. I have been talking to KS (Bharat) as well. I am learning from all these senior players,” he told  Sportstar.

The 19-year-old grabbed eyeballs after scoring 94 in the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup semifinal against Australia. He went on to make his debut for Andhra in the same year. His potential was such that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) too didn’t hesitate to pick him in its 2023 squad.

For Guntur boy Rasheed, CSK captain MS Dhoni is not only his idol but now his mentor as well. “I talk to Dhoni bhai and he asks me to play my game by understanding it first and then practice it.”

ALSO READ | Padikkal, Pandey score hundreds as Karnataka leads by 309 runs against Punjab

Rasheed is learning and gaining experience on the job. He says, “My preparation was not correct earlier. I used to practice for all formats similarly. After going there (CSK camp) I understood that I have to prepare differently for each format.”

Rasheed has been retained by CSK for the upcoming IPL 2024 season, but the youngster says he “wasn’t expecting it”, and going by what Dhoni advised him, he’s not thinking about it as well. 

“If I’m playing Ranji Trophy then I only think about Ranji Trophy. That’s what Mahi-bhai told me, ‘Whatever you’re playing now, just think about. Don’t think about the past and future.’”

Related stories

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Shaik Rasheed /

Andhra /

Bengal /

ICC Under-19 World Cup /

Chennai Super Kings /

MS Dhoni

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants: TT 23-30 GG, Fazel’s Giants leads Pawan’s Titans; Arjun hands Jaipur Pink Panthers a 41-31 victory over U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy: Andhra’s Shaik Rasheed heeds Dhoni’s advice of not thinking about IPL, credits CSK camp for format-specific preparation
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Rain washes out Sri Lanka opener ODI against Zimbabwe
    AFP
  4. Germany survives Australia comeback to set up United Cup final with Poland
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Gourav Yadav’s seven-for sinks Delhi; Pondicherry top-order consolidates advantage on Day 2
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy: Andhra’s Shaik Rasheed heeds Dhoni’s advice of not thinking about IPL, credits CSK camp for format-specific preparation
    Sahil Mathur
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Gourav Yadav’s seven-for sinks Delhi; Pondicherry top-order consolidates advantage on Day 2
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mohammed, Warrier heroics with bat and ball hand TN advantage against Gujarat on Day 2
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Every Ranji hundred is special: Padikkal after his career-best First Class innings against Punjab
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Vishnu Vinod’s flamboyant knock keeps Kerala in the contest against Uttar Pradesh
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants: TT 23-30 GG, Fazel’s Giants leads Pawan’s Titans; Arjun hands Jaipur Pink Panthers a 41-31 victory over U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy: Andhra’s Shaik Rasheed heeds Dhoni’s advice of not thinking about IPL, credits CSK camp for format-specific preparation
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Rain washes out Sri Lanka opener ODI against Zimbabwe
    AFP
  4. Germany survives Australia comeback to set up United Cup final with Poland
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Gourav Yadav’s seven-for sinks Delhi; Pondicherry top-order consolidates advantage on Day 2
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment