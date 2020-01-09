Home Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Ranji Trophy: B. Indrajith declared fit, added to Tamil Nadu squad The batsman's name has been added in the State squad for its next two matches. Team Sportstar 09 January, 2020 20:34 IST B. Indrajith had been recuperating from a shoulder injury. - AKHILESH KUMAR Team Sportstar 09 January, 2020 20:34 IST Batsman B. Indrajith has been declared fit to participate in Tamil Nadu's Ranji Trophy matches against Mumbai — beginning January 11 — and Railways — beginning January 19 — in Chennai.Indrajith, who had been suffering from a shoulder injury, has been added to the State squad for the next two matches at home, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) stated in a media release.Due to his injury, Indrajith did not participate in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019, the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.The 25-year-old Indrajith has played 50 first-class matches in his career. He scored 3,303 runs at an average of 50.81.Tamil Nadu has a strong squad for its upcoming matches; it includes India off-spinner R. Ashwin, and experienced batsmen Dinesh Karthik and Abhinav Mukund. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.