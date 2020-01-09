Ranji Trophy: B. Indrajith declared fit, added to Tamil Nadu squad

Batsman B. Indrajith has been declared fit to participate in Tamil Nadu's Ranji Trophy matches against Mumbai — beginning January 11 — and Railways — beginning January 19 — in Chennai.

Indrajith, who had been suffering from a shoulder injury, has been added to the State squad for the next two matches at home, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) stated in a media release.

Due to his injury, Indrajith did not participate in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019, the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The 25-year-old Indrajith has played 50 first-class matches in his career. He scored 3,303 runs at an average of 50.81.

Tamil Nadu has a strong squad for its upcoming matches; it includes India off-spinner R. Ashwin, and experienced batsmen Dinesh Karthik and Abhinav Mukund.