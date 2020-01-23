Dilip Vengsarkar: Proud of Mumbai for its fightback against UP

Dilip Vengsarkar belongs to a generation when Mumbai cricket, known for its khadoos brand of batsmanship, flourished.

But things changed over the last few years as Mumbai has struggled to maintain its dominance in the Ranji Trophy. In this edition of the tournament, Mumbai has managed to garner 12 points so far from five games. A spot in the knockout stage still looks doubtful.

But Vengsarkar believes that the triple century by Sarfaraz Khan (301 not out) against Uttar Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy fixture on Wednesday could be a game-changing moment for Mumbai. “It is a fantastic achievement. To chase 600 runs is a big thing. Sarfaraz has played a great innings. It is good for Mumbai cricket because few players are playing for India, few for India A, so others will raise their bar and that is important,” Vengsarkar said on the sidelines of the Giles Shield U-14 inter-school cricket tournament final, on Thursday.

“That is what I had expected from Mumbai players. I am very happy. I am very proud of [the team]. I hope it’s a game changing moment,” Vengsarkar, a former India batsman and an erstwhile national selection committee chairman, said.

In a Elite Group B fixture at the Wankhede Stadium, Uttar Pradesh had scored 625 for 8 declared in the first innings, and Mumbai got past the total in the first innings with Sarfaraz hammering a triple ton. That helped the side earn three valuable points. “To score triple hundred in kind of cricket is a great thing. Such a chase has happened after a long, long time, and it’s a great achievement,” he stated.

Mumbai will face Himachal Pradesh in Dharamsala next week in an away fixture.