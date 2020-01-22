Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Karun Nair set to return against Railways

Karun Nair has returned to the Karnataka side for its Ranji Trophy Group B clash against Railways, to be played in Delhi from January 27 to 30. Nair, who had missed the previous game due to his wedding, will resume captaincy duties.

Off-spinner K. Gowtham, who last played for Karnataka in the season-opener against Tamil Nadu, is seemingly on the verge of a comeback from injury. Gowtham had suffered a toe fracture after being struck by the ball; after spending six weeks on the sidelines, he is now close to a return. However, his availability will only be confirmed after scans on Thursday.

In case Gowtham does not make the cut, he will be replaced in the squad by left-arm spinner J. Suchith. Meanwhile, batsman D. Nischal has been left out while Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and K.L. Rahul continue to be away on national duty.