Cricket Domestic Domestic Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Karun Nair set to return against Railways

India international and Karnataka batsman Karun Nair, who had missed the previous game due to his wedding, will resume captaincy duties.

Bengaluru, 22 January, 2020

Karun Nair has returned to the Karnataka side for its Ranji Trophy Group B clash against Railways, to be played in Delhi from January 27 to 30. Nair, who had missed the previous game due to his wedding, will resume captaincy duties. 

Off-spinner K. Gowtham, who last played for Karnataka in the season-opener against Tamil Nadu, is seemingly on the verge of a comeback from injury. Gowtham had suffered a toe fracture after being struck by the ball; after spending six weeks on the sidelines, he is now close to a return. However, his availability will only be confirmed after scans on Thursday. 

In case Gowtham does not make the cut, he will be replaced in the squad by left-arm spinner J. Suchith. Meanwhile, batsman D. Nischal has been left out while Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and K.L. Rahul continue to be away on national duty.

The team: Karun Nair (capt.), Devdutt Padikkal, R. Samarth, Rohan Kadam, Pavan Deshpande, Shreyas Gopal, Sharath Srinivas, B.R. Sharath, A. Mithun, V. Koushik, Ronit More, Prateek Jain, K.V. Siddharth, Pravin Dubey, and K.Gowtham/J. Suchith.