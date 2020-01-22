TN's Sai Kishore focused on bigger picture after five-for against Railways

Despite Sunday’s short spell, Sai Kishore’s stellar performance (five for 16 off 10.4 overs) helped Tamil Nadu defeat Railways by an innings and 164 runs here on Monday.

Asked about the first innings where he did not get to bowl much, Sai Kishore said, “I didn’t bowl much in the first innings. It’s all about the team’s requirement. “This made me perform much better in the second innings and am happy I was able to contribute.”

Putting pressure Sai Kishore bowled the correct length and in the right spots. The left-arm spinner said, “My intent was to trouble the batsmen by bowling in the right areas. I wanted to put pressure on them by setting up a tight field. I knew the wickets would fall eventually.”

On a query as to how different the wicket was on Monday, he said, “The wicket was quick and had good bounce and the ball was turning a lot. It was not a bad wicket, though. If you had seen (Abhinav) Mukund was able to bat freely.”

Sai Kishore added: “Thanks to Ashwin and M. Siddarth, we were able to get Railways out early in the first innings. The batsmen and bowlers did well and we played as a team, which helped us clinch our first win.

“It feels good to pick up five wickets. However, it would be more satisfying if we are able to make it to the knockout stage.”