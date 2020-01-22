Home Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Kumar Deobrat helps Jharkhand beat Uttarakhand The opener scores an unbeaten 93 as Jharkhand chases down its target of 203 comfortably on Day Four. PTI Ranchi 22 January, 2020 17:52 IST File Photo: Kumar Deobrat hit 13 fours and two sixes in his 157-ball knock. PTI Ranchi 22 January, 2020 17:52 IST Opener Kumar Deobrat’s unbeaten knock of 93 helped Jharkhand beat Uttarkhand by six wickets in a Ranji Trophy Group C contest here on Wednesday.Deobrat 157-ball knock included 13 fours and two sixes. He was involved in a 97-run partnership for the third wicket with Kumar Suraj (49, 59b, 8x4, 1x6) which put Jharkhand on the way to victory.Resuming its innings on Day Four at 76 for 1, Jharkhand suffered an early jolt when Utkarsh Singh was caught behind by Saurabh Rawat off Akash Madhwal for 7. This brought together Deobrat and Suraj, and their stand took the team close to the target of 203. Suraj fell eight runs short of the target and it was left to Deobrat and skipper Saurabh Tiwary (6 n.o.) to see the team home.Win for MaharashtraIn another match, Maharashtra beat Assam by 218 runs in Guwahati. Maharashtra bundled out Assam for 78 in the second innings to record a crucial win after conceding the first-innings lead. Akshay Palkar, with a six-wicket haul, did the star turn for Maharashtra.Also Read | RANJI TROPHY PLATE GROUP WRAPJammu & Kashmir (32 points) leads Group C standings after a win over Odisha (28 points) followed by Jharkhand (22 points) after the sixth round.Brief scoresIn Ranchi: Uttarakhand 227 (Saurabh Rawat 66, Tanmay Srivastava 49; Ajay Yadav 6 for 55, Ashish Kumar 4 for 52) and 273 (Saurabh Rawat 110; Ashish Kumar 5 for 61, Shahbaz Nadeem 3 for 67) lost to Jharkhand 298 (Kumar Deobrat 85, K. Suraj 57; Mayank Mishra 5 for 100) and 203 for 4(Kumar Deobrat 93 n.o., Kumar Suraj 49) by six wickets. Points — Jharkhand: 6, Uttarakhand: 0.In Guwahati: Maharashtra 175 (Ankit Bawane 75, S. S. Bachhav 40; Arup Das 4 for 66, Ranjeet Mali 4 for 55) and 365 for 9 dec. (J. S. Pande 130, V. V. More 57, S. S. Bachhav 51 n.o.; Ranjeet Mali 5 for 123) beat Assam 244 (Rishav Das 94; S. S. Bachhav 4 for 44) and 78 (Ashay Palkar 6 for 42, Mukesh Choudhary 3 for 30) by 218 runs. Points — Maharashtra: 6 points, Assam: 0. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.