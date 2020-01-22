Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Kumar Deobrat helps Jharkhand beat Uttarakhand

Opener Kumar Deobrat’s unbeaten knock of 93 helped Jharkhand beat Uttarkhand by six wickets in a Ranji Trophy Group C contest here on Wednesday.

Deobrat 157-ball knock included 13 fours and two sixes. He was involved in a 97-run partnership for the third wicket with Kumar Suraj (49, 59b, 8x4, 1x6) which put Jharkhand on the way to victory.

Resuming its innings on Day Four at 76 for 1, Jharkhand suffered an early jolt when Utkarsh Singh was caught behind by Saurabh Rawat off Akash Madhwal for 7. This brought together Deobrat and Suraj, and their stand took the team close to the target of 203. Suraj fell eight runs short of the target and it was left to Deobrat and skipper Saurabh Tiwary (6 n.o.) to see the team home.

Win for Maharashtra

In another match, Maharashtra beat Assam by 218 runs in Guwahati. Maharashtra bundled out Assam for 78 in the second innings to record a crucial win after conceding the first-innings lead. Akshay Palkar, with a six-wicket haul, did the star turn for Maharashtra.

Jammu & Kashmir (32 points) leads Group C standings after a win over Odisha (28 points) followed by Jharkhand (22 points) after the sixth round.