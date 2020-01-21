Ranji Trophy wrap: J&K posts win over Odisha

Jammu & Kashmir bounced back superbly after conceding first innings lead to pull off a four-wicket win over Odisha on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Group ‘C’ match here on Tuesday.

Resuming its second innings at 136 for seven, Odisha could add only 30 runs as Umar Nazir picked up the last three wickets -- Rajesh Mohanty, Suryakant Pradhan and Rajesh Dhuper.

Chasing 204 for a win, J&K opener Suryansh Raina (69) and Shubam Pundir (45) added 79 runs for the third wicket to lay the platform for an easy win.

Abdul Samad with a knock of 30 not out and the first-innings bowling hero Aquib Nabi (26 not out) too the side over the finish line.

For the home team, Basant Mohanty bowled his heart out and picked up four wickets in the second innings but could not prevent J&K from romping home.

In Delhi, Services pulled off an exciting one-wicket win over Haryana despite being shot out for 97 in the first innings.