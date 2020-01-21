Ranji Trophy Plate wrap: Vinay Kumar stars in Puducherry win

Veteran R. Vinay Kumar excelled with an all-round display as Puducherry climbed to the top of Plate Group table with a crushing 296-run win over Arunchal Pradesh here on Tuesday.

Overnight 36, number eight batsman Vinay Kumar remained the lone man standing with an unbeaten 81 as Puducherry was bundled out for 351 with Nabam Tempol grabbing 7 for 104.

The out-of-favour India seamer returned to haunt Arunchal Pradesh, grabbing 5 for 25 to bundle them out for 76 and seal a victory inside three days.

Vinay Kumar, who bagged 6/51 in the first innings, returned with a match haul of 11 wickets as Puducherry now have 33 points from six matches.