Rohit Sharma hopes India can defend U-19 World Cup

Senior opener Rohit Sharma on Wednesday hoped the Indian team retains the U-19 World Cup trophy having started its title defence in style.

Defending champion India is already through to the quarterfinals of the mega event with convincing wins over Sri Lanka and Japan in its first two outings.

“Best wishes to the under-19 cricket team in South Africa. They are already off to a great start, hope they can defend the title and bring it back,” Rohit tweeted after arriving here for a gruelling six-week tour of New Zealand.

Led by Priyam Garg, India qualified for the U-19 World Cup Super League quarterfinals after a 10-wicket victory over Japan in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

The four-time champion will next take on New Zealand on Friday.

India won the last U-19 World Cup in 2018 under the captaincy of Prithvi Shaw, who has already represented the senior team in Test cricket.