India vs Japan, ICC U-19 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Bishnoi, Tyagi have Japan in trouble

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup match between India U-19 and Japan U-19.



This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfurls at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

- Japan 19/4 after 9 overs: Japan's first boundary in the ICC U-19 World Cup comes in the sixth over as Noguchi whips Akash's full toss towards backward point. Delightful shot! However, only another run comes from that over, as Akash recovers well.

Debashish Sahoo was all but gone! Tyagi gets one to zip back in, in the seventh over, even as Sahoo decides to open the face of the bat. But he was quick to withdraw his bat from the line of the ball. Quick thinking! Three off that over. The bowler, however, appears to have pulled a hamstring as he limps off the field.

Ravi Bishnoi has been introduced into the attack, in the eighth over, and the spinner launches the wrong'un first up. Noguchi misreads the ball, and the turn sees the ball make a mess of the stumps. Well... well... well... Two in two again as this time Bishnoi gets it through the gate- a wrong'un again. Another golden duck and it is Kazumasa Takahashi, who has to walk now. WOW! He misses the hattrick by a whisker as the ball just misses the line of Ishan Fartyal's leg stump. Two-wicket maiden!

Over nine: Vidyadhar Patil has been getting the ball to swing away from the right-hander. First ball races away to the ropes off the pad, as Sahoo looks to go for a glance. He concedes a wide in the over too.

- Japan 6/2 after 5 overs: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals' newest buy Kartik Tyagi starts off things with the new ball, in the first over. Wicketkeeper and captain Marcus Thurgate will face him, while Shu Noguchi will be at the non-striker's end. And straightaway, there is a hint of movement on the new ball, angling into the right-hander, causing some trouble for the batsman. Just one run comes from the over, courtesy a wide.



Akash Singh will be bowling from the other end, in the second over. Noguchi, Japan's reserve 'keeper will face him. He was the most valuable player (MVP) in Japan's U-19 league, last year. There are two slips in place. A third slip could have been the initial idea, but the ball nipping back in might have discouraged skipper Priyam Garg. Just two runs come from the over.

Tyagi's back and that is not exactly how he would have wanted things to begin in the third over: a wide. There is another wide, which comes after two more deliveries. However, the youngster nearly got Thurgate twice in the over. A huge inside edge first negates an LBW appeal, and then the umpire turns down another appeal for 'caught behind'. Close! Two runs from this over, as well. Thurgate, meanwhile, is all smiles. He sure is enjoying his time out in the centre, isn't he?

Akash, our 'excessive appeal' guy is back to his regular routine, in the fourth. Already three appeals now... Is that a tactic to get into the batsman's head? Only he would be able to answer the question. Meanwhile, Noguchi signals to his skipper at the other end, with a wave - Yes, the ball's swinging! Last ball... swing and a miss; it is a maiden.

Fifth over: Tyagi has been bowling a bit wide of off stump. He needs to change his line a bit, allowing the ball to maybe wobble a bit. And it happens! Straight, fast and Thurgate's gone... Gets his line right, this time and the captain has been sent off. An early breakthrough for the Indians! Well, wait up. That is two in two for Tyagi. Deadly and accurate. Neel Date, who incidentally hails from Pune, departs for a golden duck - trapped plumb in front. Tyagi, however, wastes his hattrick ball, giving away a huge wide on the legside.

Teams: Japan U19 (Playing XI): Marcus Thurgate (w/c), Shu Noguchi, Neel Date, Debashish Sahoo, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ishaan Fartyal, Ashley Thurgate, Kento Ota Dobell, Max Clements, Yugandhar Retharekar, Sora Ichiki India U19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kumar Kushagra, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Shashwat Rawat, Ravi Bishnoi, Vidyadhar Patil, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

WEATHER UPDATE: Well... bad news today. Although the sun shines bright as of now, there is a possibility of thunderstorms later in the day.

TOSS UPDATE: India captain Priyam Garg has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

India's title defence off to a resounding start, the four-time champion would look to inch closer towards a quarter-final spot when it takes on debutant Japan in a Group A tie of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Tuesday.

India cruised to a 90-run victory over Sri Lanka in its opening group league encounter on Sunday, riding on an impressive batting performance which was topped by a disciplined bowling effort.

Japan, on the other hand, was lucky to have garnered a point after its first match against New Zealand was washed out in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

India is atop Group A and a victory on Tuesday will virtually guarantee it a place in the last-eight round.

India will play New Zealand in its last group match on January 24.

The Indians played like favourites on Sunday, excelling in all departments of the game to outclass their South Asian neighbour.

Batting first, India scored a competitive 297/4, riding on half-centuries from its premier batsmen — opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (59 off 74 balls) and skipper Priyam Garg (56 off 72 balls).

There were significant contributions from vice-captain Dhruv Jurel (52 off 48 balls) and late entrant all-rounder Siddhesh Veer (44 off 27 balls and 2/34 in six overs), which took the total close to the 300-run mark.

The bowlers then kept the Lankan batsmen under check, dismissing them for 207 in 45.2 overs.

Left-arm pacer Akash Singh (2/29), Veer (2/34) and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/44), who will be seen donning Kings XI Punjab colours in the IPL, shared six wickets between them.

Fast bowler Kartik Tyagi (1/27), who already has a multi-crore IPL contract, was the most impressive as he time and again breached the 140kmph mark, while Jaiswal too picked up a wicket.

And come Tuesday, the Indians are expected to steamroll an inexperienced Japan.

If India bat first, it is expected to pile up a mammoth total against the inexperienced Japanese attack.

The Japanese are at the ICC U-19 World Cup to gather valuable experience by playing against top teams of the world and are not expected to pose any threat to the Indians.

