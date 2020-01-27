Piling on runs the top priority for Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan

Despite bad light resulting in end of the opening day’s play 15 minutes before scheduled close, Sarfaraz Khan had batted for five hours at the picturesque HPCA Stadium. But instead of resting in the dressing room, moments after the stumps were drawn, he took his pads off and joined a happy Mumbai bunch for an intense game of footie.

The stocky batsman stressed that he is trying his best on making the most of his form. “When you are in form, that’s when you should put your head down and pile on the big runs. I was trying to achieve just that. I was playing for myself till I reached the hundred. Once I got there and the team was recovering, I tried to help the team and take the game away from HP,” Sarfaraz said. “After losing four wickets early on, our aim was to get the scoreboard back in our favour and I am delighted to have been able to do that. It’s a good score, 372 for five.”

It is said that the following innings after a big knock determines the mettle of a batsman. Instead of getting complacent after scoring 301 not out against Uttar Pradesh, Sarfaraz was made to work hard in the nets by his father-cum-mentor Naushad.

"Mere daddy toh mujhe chhodte nahi hai (My father doesn’t let me relax), so even after scoring 300, the next morning at 9am, I was facing swing bowling in the nets outside our home. Then in the evening, I had a felicitation function to attend," he said.

“The next day, before leaving for airport, I again faced swing bowling for almost two hours in the morning. Daddy can compromise on anything but batting. Like I said, when it’s going your way, you should build on it. I am doing just that."

If he continues to build on these two knocks, Sarfaraz could well be knocking on the national selectors’ doors in no time.