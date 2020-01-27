Steve Waugh embarks on a photowalk in Kolkata

The day one proceedings of the Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Delhi, on Monday, saw a special visitor when former Australian captain Steve Waugh dropped in during the first session, albeit as a photographer.

Here on a two-day visit in connection with his upcoming book, Waugh was seen indulging in a shooting spree.

He captured action images from the domestic match at the very venue of the memorable 2001 Test, when Australia lost to India after VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid’s epic stand after following on.

Later, he crossed the Gostha Paul Sarani and headed to the famous Kolkata Maidan.

Clad in black shorts and blue T-shirt, Waugh also went to the Police AC ground and then headed to the Calcutta Customs.

On Sunday, Waugh had also spent time at the Udayan Children’s Home at Barrackpore on the outskirts of the city.

Known for his philanthropy, Waugh has devoted much time to charity -- most notably through his patronage of the Udayan Children’s Home.

He also runs the Steve Waugh Foundation, supporting children fighting rare diseases in Australia.