Ranji Trophy Live score: Bengal loses early wicket against Delhi

Hello, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of round seven of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season.

LIVE UPDATES

Bengal v Delhi at Eden Gardens: Delhi captain Dhruv Shorey won the toss and chose to field first, and seamer Simarjeet Singh has struck early! Bengal opening batsman Abhishek Kumar Raman is out for 9, Bengal 20 for one.

Baroda v Saurashtra in Vadodara: Baroda captain Kedar Devdhar has won the toss and chosen to field first.

Hyderabad v Rajasthan: Hyderabad captain Tanmay Agarwal has won the toss and elected to bat first.

Madhya Pradesh v Uttar Pradesh in Indore: UP captain Ankit Rajpoot has won the toss and chosen to field first.