Cricket Ranji Trophy Live score: Bengal loses early wicket against Delhi Get the Ranji Trophy live score, updates and commentary from day one of the seventh round of the 2019-20 season, with matches being played across the country. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 27 January, 2020 09:26 IST Manoj Tiwary, who hit his maiden triple hundred in the previous round against Hyderabad, will captain Bengal against Delhi. - Rajeev Bhatt Team Sportstar Last Updated: 27 January, 2020 09:26 IST Hello, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of round seven of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season.LIVE UPDATESBengal v Delhi at Eden Gardens: Delhi captain Dhruv Shorey won the toss and chose to field first, and seamer Simarjeet Singh has struck early! Bengal opening batsman Abhishek Kumar Raman is out for 9, Bengal 20 for one. Baroda v Saurashtra in Vadodara: Baroda captain Kedar Devdhar has won the toss and chosen to field first.Hyderabad v Rajasthan: Hyderabad captain Tanmay Agarwal has won the toss and elected to bat first.Madhya Pradesh v Uttar Pradesh in Indore: UP captain Ankit Rajpoot has won the toss and chosen to field first.