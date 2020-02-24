Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Bengal knocks out Odisha to set semifinal date with Karnataka

Bengal predictably knocked out Odisha on the basis of first innings lead to reach the Ranji Trophy semifinals after two seasons.

On the fifth and final day of the quarterfinal match at the DRIEMS ground here on Monday, Bengal, resuming at 361 for seven, collected 12 runs for three wickets in six overs to be all out for 373 in its second innings.

It set an improbable target of 456 for the host in less than a day’s time.

Odisha could bat for 10 overs and gather 39 for no loss in its second essay before bad light, owing to overcast conditions, stopped play after one hour and 35 minutes of action.

The umpires called off the match, which ended in a draw, as light did not improve even after a long wait of over three hours.

Anustup Majumder, who scored a century in the first innings to bail out Bengal from trouble at 46 for five, was adjudged the man of the match.

Bengal will host Karnataka in the semifinals, starting at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

The scores:

Bengal -- 1st innings: 332

Odisha -- 1st innings: 250

Bengal -- 2nd innings: Koushik Ghosh b Sarangi 41, Abhimanyu Easwaran c Ranjit (sub) b Poddar 30, Abhishek Raman c Dhuper b Poddar 67, Manoj Tiwary lbw b Debabrata 6, Anustup Majumder c Shantanu b Poddar 10, Shreevats Goswami lbw b Chohan 78, Shahbaz Ahmed c Chohan b Suryakant 64, Arnab Nandi b Sarangi 45, Mukesh Kumar lbw b Debabrata 6, Ishan Pore (not out) 0, Nilkantha Das b Suryakant 0

Extras (b-14, lb-9, nb-2, w-1) 26, Total (in 138 overs) 373

Fall of wickets: 1-60, 2-76, 3-97, 4-115, 5-217, 6-273, 7-351, 8-361, 9-373

Odisha Bowling: Suryakant 27-4-67-2, Basant 16-7-21-0, Debabrata 28-7-69-2, Chohan 22-0-70-1, Poddar 31-6-95-3, Sarangi 13-2-26-2, Shantanu 1-0-2-0

Odisha 2nd innings: Anurag Sarangi (not out) 24, Shantanu Mishra (not out) 14, Extras (b-1) 1, Total (for no loss in 10 overs) 39

Bengal Bowling: Nilkantha 5-1-20-0, Mukesh 5-0-18-0.

Result: Match ends in draw (Bengal qualifies for semifinals on the basis of first innings lead)

Man of the match: Anustup Majumder