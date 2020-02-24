Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: IND v BAN: Bangladesh needs 143 runs to win

Hello and welcome to Sporstar's coverage of the Women's T20 World Cup. India Women take on Bangladesh in their second match of the tournament at WACA stadium in Perth. Will India continue its winning run? Join us as we keep you updated of all the important moments from the match.

The match begins at 4:30pm and the toss at 4 pm.

Meanwhile, Australia has opened its account with a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Head here to find out how the team went about its chase of 123.

Not a great day for the Indian men today. They lost by 10 wickets to New Zealand after a dismal batting performance in both the innings. ( Match Report | Highlights ) Can India bank on the women today to spread some cricketing cheer today?

Bangladesh innings

1 overs: Positive start from Bangladesh. The openers Sutana and Khatun show an intent to collect singles right from the first ball. India fields well and concedes just three runs in the over.

India innings

A lot of drama in the last over. A challenge for lbw, a dropped catch, a close stumping call : no wickets lost, but India manages to collect just five runs in the last over to finish with 142/6 in 20 overs. It is still the highest score of the tournament so far.

19 overs: 137/6.

18 overs: 129/6: Veda Krishnamurthy makes up for Deepti's run out with two sweetly timed boundaries. 15 runs from the over for India. A much needed one.

What a turnaround in fielding for Bangladesh. Slippery fingers in the early stage, but they have been great with their throws. Shikha nearly caught out

16.5 overs: 113/6: Double blow for India in the over. Not a pleasant sight for Indian fans. Veda and Deepti involved in a miscommunication and both reach for the non-striker's end. India loses a wicket, but it takes a long time to decipher which Indian reached the crease first. An uncomfortable moment in the middle for the two of them.

112/5: Nahida Akter in the thick of action on the field for Bangladesh. After helping with the run-out, she takes a running catch near the boundary rope to send back Richa who was aiming to accelerate the run-rate.

16 overs: 111/4: At 10 runs an over, India can reach 151 which will be a good score to defend against Bangladesh.

15 overs: 107/4. How many runs will India score in the last five overs?

14.5 overs. 100 up for India after Richa cuts a wide ball towards backward point for a boundary. Similar ball next and similar treatment from the World Cup debutant.

13.2 92/4. WICKET: Wicketkeeper Nigar Sultana comes up with a sensational effort to run out Jemimah Rodrigues. A great flat throw from Nahida Akthar complemented well by the wicketkeeper and Jemimah is caught short of the crease. A crucial wicket for Bangladesh. Richa Ghosh sent ahead of Veda Krishnamurthy.

12 overs 87/3: Panna Ghosh ends her spell with a miserly over, giving away only four runs. She took the wickets of Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur to end with figures of 2-25.

11 overs: 83/3 Jemimah Rodgrigues and Deepti Sharma built a 53-run partnership to steady the innings against Australia in the previous match. India will be hoping for them to build a good partnership to help India put on a good total here. Bangladesh's fielding has been ordinary, but they have managed to hold on to their catches to minimise damage.

10 overs: 78/3. Another short stint from Harmanpreet Kaur. She has failed to cross 20 in her fifth successive innings. Panna bowls it short and wide, Harmanpreet flashes it into the waiting hands of Rumana Ahmed at backward point. She departs after collecting 8 runs from 11 balls.

8 overs: 68/2: A drop in the run-rate as expected. Both these batters are capable of long hits, but are currently putting away the bad balls to preserve wickets.

6 overs 54/2. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur is now out in the middle with Jemimah Rodrigues. India currently enjoys a run-rate of 9 an over, thanks largely to Shafali. Jemimah has looked good with her shots so far.

5.3 overs 53/2. SHAFALI OUT. The Indian, after beginning the over with a six, attempts another one in the third ball. But the ball head up and high as Sultana just about holds on in her third attempt to clasp it tight at mid-off. Verma was certainly going after Mandhana's record of fastest fifty by an Indian. She falls short after a short cameo.

5 overs: 47/1: Jemimah joins the party with a beautiful six down the ground.

4 overs: 39/1: Shafali has 32 from 13 balls now. No hits to the boundary in this over though. It was after this stage that Shafali lost her wicket in the opener against Australia after a similar aggressive start. With Smriti Mandhana not in the line-up, she needs to continue for longer.

3 overs: 34/1: A six and two fours for Shafali. She is on a rampage. First, a six over long off, a four with a similar attempt not quite getting the elevation in the next ball and and a four straight down the ground of the last ball of the over to end a productive over for India.

2 overs: 17/1: WICKET: While Shafali Verma continued to deal in sixes with her second in the second over, Taniya Bhatia gifted away her wicket by stepping out a little too early to allow Khatun to change the trajectory for an easy stumping.

1 overs: 8/0: Shafali Verma hits a six in the second ball she faces.

India 0.0 overs : Taniya Bhatia and Shafali Verma open the batting. Jahanara opens the bowling for Bangladesh from around the wicket.

TOSS: Bangladesh wins the toss and elects to field. A bit of nerves from the Bangladesh captain Salma. She blurts out she wants to bat first before changing her mind. But India is not perturbed. Smriti Mandhana confesses the team wanted to bat first. So a win-win at the toss.

But a big big blow for India. Smriti Mandhana will not be playing in this match due to a viral fever. All the more pressure on the Indian batters to fire today. They are now a prime player down. Richa Ghosh comes in place of her. The 16-year-old can bat, keep wickets and bowl medium-pace. Want to know more about her? Head here. She is making her World Cup debut today in only her second T20I for India. Will she capitalise on the opportunity ?

Playing XI:

INDIA W: Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shika Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

BANGLADESH W: Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana Joty, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Panna Ghosh, Nahida Akter

SQUADS India W: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar Bangladesh W: Salma Khatun (capt.), Rumana Ahmed, Ayasha Rahman, Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana (wk), Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana.



PREVIEW:



Their confidence on a high after the impressive win over title-holders Australia, India Women will look to carry forward the momentum against a plucky Bangladesh side in their second Group- A match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav’s magical spell helped India beat Australia by 17 runs in the tournament opener on Friday but the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side can’t afford to take Bangladesh lightly as their eastern neighbours had beaten them twice in the 2018 T20 Asia Cup.

Jemimah Rodrigues and 16-year-old promising opener Shafali Verma, who hit a typically aggressive 29 off 15 balls against Australia, were not a part of that Asia Cup team and the duo will need to play crucial roles if India wants to beat Bangladesh.

READ: Veda: ‘We can’t be complacent, need to focus against Bangladesh’

In the last five meetings between the two sides, India lead 3-2 on head-to-head record and a win on Monday will take them closer to the knock-out rounds from the five-team group.

India will, however, need to improve their batting performance as they scored a below-par 132 against Australia.

Since the tri-series preceding this World Cup, the Indian batting has been inconsistent and has not posted big totals barring a few matches.

They could have lost the match against Australia also, but for Poonam’s (4/19) exploits. Full preview here



PREVIOUS DAY RECAP

South Africa’s batting order held their nerve to deliver an upset six-wicket victory over England at the women’s Twenty20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday. The Proteas have made the early running in Group B along with the West Indies, who beat newcomers Thailand on Saturday. Only the top two from each of the two five-team groups qualify for the knockout phase. Chasing a modest 124, South Africa appeared in control at 90 for 1 in the 16th over before the match turned with the wickets of captain Dane Van Niekerk (46) and Marizanne Kapp (38) in quick succession. Needing nine runs off the final over, Mignon du Preez was the hero with a six off the fourth last ball from Katherine Brunt before then hitting the winning runs with a boundary. It capped an impressive performance from South Africa after Van Niekerk’s decision to bowl was vindicated when her accurate attack restricted England to 123 for eight off their 20 overs. England were shackled by disciplined bowling until Natalie Sciver (50) upped the ante in the backend of the innings, but their total ultimately proved not enough.

Highlights | Match Report



