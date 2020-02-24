Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar to play in D.Y. Patil T20 tournament

Fit-again India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to play in the D.Y. Patil T20 tournament, which began on Monday.

The 26-year-old cricketer suffered a lower back injury five months ago and underwent a surgery in London.

Hardik, who hasn’t played international cricket since then, has been recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

“The Reliance 1 (team) would be represented by players like Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Shikhar Dhawan,” said Dr Vijay Patil, President, D.Y. Patil Sports Academy and Mumbai Cricket Association at a press briefing.

Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar are also on their road to recovery after sustaining injuries - while Bhuvneshwar underwent a hernia operation, Dhawan suffered a shoulder injury during the ODI series against Australia at home last month.

Additionally, India players Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson and domestic stalwarts like Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi and U-19 World Cup star Divyaansh Saxena are part of the BPCL team.

Dinesh Karthik, Mandeep Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Chakravarthy and young Maharashtra batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad will represent D.Y. Patil A team.

Another youngster Kamlesh Nagarkoti, pacer Varun Aaron and Manan Vohra will be turning up for D.Y. Patil B team.

A total of 16 teams, which also include CAG, Income Tax, IOC, Bank of Baroda and RBI, will vie for the trophy with the final set to be held on March 6.