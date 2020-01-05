Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Bihar paceman Abhijeet Saket takes seven, five ducks for Mizoram

The 24-year-old Saket produced a sensational spell of fast bowling, as he ran through the Mizoram batting. The fiery spell on a cold morning in Patna began with Saket knocking over Mizoram’s opener C. Lalrinsanga for a duck. Seasoned batsman Taruwar Kohli was quick to walk to the pavilion in Saket’s second over for a first-ball duck – with the bowler knocking off the entire Mizoram top-order, five of whom walking back without opening their accounts.

Saket’s figures read 10-6-12-7 as Mizoram was bowled out for a paltry 68, leaving Bihar a target of 184 runs in a quest for its first win in the Plate Group.

It looked like of its first round match, when Mizoram were skittled out by Manipur, with Rex Singh picking eight scalps and five batsmen getting out on ducks.

Almost halfway into the first round match-ups, the Ranji season has already produced some fine spells of bowling. Tamil Nadu all-rounder Sanjay Yadav, now plying his trade with Meghalaya this season also picked eight wickets (12.5-4-31-8) in the team’s round four match against Puducherry, in a low-scoring affair earlier on Saturday.

The left-arm spinner who has been picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL auction, had earlier claimed a nine-wicket haul in an innings against Nagaland in the first round of Ranji Trophy this season.