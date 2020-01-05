Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Round 4 Day 3 Live: Mumbai lead goes past 100 but Karnataka in charge

Hello and welcome to day three of the round four Ranji matches. Prithvi Shaw suffered a labral tear on his left shoulder yesterday. He has left for Bengaluru to be monitored at the NCA. Mumbai meanwhile is in doldrums.

V. V. Subrahmanyam updates from Hyderabad: Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batsman K Sumanth completes a deserving century, helps extend the lead in the company of a gritty Mohd Siraj, 214 for nine vs Kerala

Amol Karhadkar pings from Mumbai: Prateek Jain bowls an overpitched ball and Attarde drives through covers. The next ball is slightly short and Attarde edges it to Samarth at second slip. Mumbai 134/6, lead of 110

Abhishek Mukherjee writes from Jaipur: A big blow to Rajasthan early in the day. Mahipal Lomror is run out after a mix-up. The score: 26 for 3.

V. V. Subrahmanyam updates from Hyderabad: Beautiful weather in Hyderabad as play commences with Sumanth on 91 for the home team. Basil Thampi strikes in the second over, trapping Ravi Kiran lbw. Hyderabad 193 for nine with non-striker Sumanth on 91... Straight umpire Abhijit Deshmukh walked away in discomfort, substitute Srinivasan officiating now in the second over.

Amol Karhadkar pings from Mumbai: Abhimanyu Mithun starts the proceedings on Day 3. Mumbai will be hoping for Sarfaraz Khan and Shashank Attarde to see off the early spell. To their advantage, the sun is shining the brightest today. Samarth seeks "energy" from his teammates... Sarfaraz nudges Mithun for a single to fine-leg and the lead is into three figures. Sarfaraz on 61, Attarde 5

