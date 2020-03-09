Ranji Trophy 2019-20 final: The stats that matter

Domestic cricket stats are essential. These are numbers that help the selectors scout. It keeps a player motivated and ready for the higher level.

As we near the end of another red ball season with Bengal and Saurashtra in the final, here are a few numbers that stand out.

36: The number of sixes, most in the season, hit by Jammu and Kashmir batsman Abdul Samad.

154.66: The batting average of Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan who hit a triple and a double ton in back-to-back matches.

783: The number of runs scored by Saurashtra batsman Sheldon Jackson till the semifinal.

90: The number of fours hit by Bengal batsman Anustup Majumdar till the semifinal.

998: The runs scored by Mizoram batsman Taruwar Kohli, who was once team-mate of Virat Kohli in the India U-19 team.

12.16: Saurashtra fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat’s astounding average.

40: The number of wickets taken by off-spinner Jalaj Saxena. The all-rounder represents Kerala.

51: The number of wickets taken by the other Saurashtra fast bowlers at an average of 34.19 in the season.

18.44: Average of Bengal’s pace bowling department till the semifinal.

16.81: Bengal quick Ishan Porel’s bowling average till the semifinal.