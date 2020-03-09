Home Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Ranji Trophy 2019-20 final: The stats that matter As Saurashtra takes on Bengal in the final of the Ranji Trophy, a look at Jaydev Unadkat’s economy to Sarfaraz Khan’s colossal batting average. Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Rajkot 09 March, 2020 08:59 IST A jubilant Jaydev Unadkat is applauded as he walks off the field after bowling Saurashtra to a win. - VIJAY SONEJI Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Rajkot 09 March, 2020 08:59 IST Domestic cricket stats are essential. These are numbers that help the selectors scout. It keeps a player motivated and ready for the higher level.As we near the end of another red ball season with Bengal and Saurashtra in the final, here are a few numbers that stand out.36: The number of sixes, most in the season, hit by Jammu and Kashmir batsman Abdul Samad.154.66: The batting average of Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan who hit a triple and a double ton in back-to-back matches.783: The number of runs scored by Saurashtra batsman Sheldon Jackson till the semifinal.90: The number of fours hit by Bengal batsman Anustup Majumdar till the semifinal.998: The runs scored by Mizoram batsman Taruwar Kohli, who was once team-mate of Virat Kohli in the India U-19 team.12.16: Saurashtra fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat’s astounding average.40: The number of wickets taken by off-spinner Jalaj Saxena. The all-rounder represents Kerala.51: The number of wickets taken by the other Saurashtra fast bowlers at an average of 34.19 in the season.18.44: Average of Bengal’s pace bowling department till the semifinal.16.81: Bengal quick Ishan Porel’s bowling average till the semifinal. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos