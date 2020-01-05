Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Services thrashes Maharasthra by innings and 94 runs

Medium-pacers Diwesh Pathania and Sachidanand Pandey picked up five wickets each to help Services dismiss Maharashtra for 147 in their second innings and register an emphatic win by an innings and 94 runs in a Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Sunday.

Resuming at overnight score of 93 for 5 on the third day of the four-day match, the visiting team lost Naushad S Shaikh (41) for the addition of just one run when Pandey (5/56) induced an edge with the wicketkeeper Nakul Verma completing the catch.

Opener Murtaza Trunkwala, who had retired hurt on Saturday, returned to the crease, but didn’t last long, falling to Pathania (5/49) for 9 after hitting two boundaries.

Vishant More, who was batting on 33 overnight, added only three runs to his score but dug in for 32 deliveries before being bowled by Pandey.

There was brief resistance from the lower-order as Maharashtra capitulated for 147 in 48.1 overs. No.11 batsman Manoj Ingale (14 not out, 5 balls) helped himself to two fours and a six before Pathania finished things off with the wicket of Mukesh Choudhary (14).

Services picked up its second win in the group and added seven points to its kitty.

Services made 285 in its first innings after bundling out Maharashtra for 44 and then reduced the visitors to 93 for 5 in the second innings at stumps on day two on Saturday.