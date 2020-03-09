Home Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Ranji Trophy final: Pujara down with throat infection, fever Saurashtra batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara is running mild fever due to a throat infection since the morning of the Ranji Trophy final. Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Rajkot 09 March, 2020 18:24 IST Pujara faced 24 balls for 5 runs before retiring hurt on the first day of the Ranji Trophy final. - vijay soneji Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Rajkot 09 March, 2020 18:24 IST India international Cheteshwar Pujara, who just returned from New Zealand, is down with fever and throat infection.The star batsman from Saurashtra is part of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final against Bengal but he did not bat for long on day one. When Saurashtra lost its first wicket, Harvik Desai, to Shahbaz Ahmed, there was a loud cheer from the handful of spectators. It was for Pujara, but the new batsman was Vishvaraj Jadeja. Ranji Trophy final: Akash Deep leads Bengal fightback Pujara kept pushing himself down the order to survive the day but Sheldon Jackson's early dismissal brought him out in the middle. He faced 24 balls for 5 runs before retiring hurt."He has a throat infection. He was also running mild fever and that's why he wasn't coming out to bat earlier," Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat confirmed.Pujara went home, around 6kms from the ground, immediately. Unadkat, however, is confident that he will bat on day two.Anustup injuryBengal batsman Anustup Majumder sustained a finger injury while fielding at slip in the first session. He dropped Desai and in the process, hurt his finger."Anustup has a bad finger, but he should be able to bat tomorrow," assured Bengal coach Arun Lal.Saurashtra finished the day at 206/5 and the wicket is likely to test the batsmen on day two. The ball is keeping low and there is not much carry. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos