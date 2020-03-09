Ranji Trophy final: Pujara down with throat infection, fever

India international Cheteshwar Pujara, who just returned from New Zealand, is down with fever and throat infection.

The star batsman from Saurashtra is part of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final against Bengal but he did not bat for long on day one.

When Saurashtra lost its first wicket, Harvik Desai, to Shahbaz Ahmed, there was a loud cheer from the handful of spectators. It was for Pujara, but the new batsman was Vishvaraj Jadeja.

Pujara kept pushing himself down the order to survive the day but Sheldon Jackson's early dismissal brought him out in the middle. He faced 24 balls for 5 runs before retiring hurt.

"He has a throat infection. He was also running mild fever and that's why he wasn't coming out to bat earlier," Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat confirmed.

Pujara went home, around 6kms from the ground, immediately. Unadkat, however, is confident that he will bat on day two.

Anustup injury

Bengal batsman Anustup Majumder sustained a finger injury while fielding at slip in the first session. He dropped Desai and in the process, hurt his finger.

"Anustup has a bad finger, but he should be able to bat tomorrow," assured Bengal coach Arun Lal.

Saurashtra finished the day at 206/5 and the wicket is likely to test the batsmen on day two. The ball is keeping low and there is not much carry.