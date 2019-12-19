Home Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Ranji Trophy: Rahane, Shaw in Mumbai's squad for Railways game India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has been named in the 15-member Mumbai squad for the Ranji Trophy match against Railways. PTI Mumbai 19 December, 2019 18:24 IST Ajinkya Rahane has been picked for Mumbai's Ranji game as he prepares for Test series against New Zealand. - Alex Davidson/Getty Images PTI Mumbai 19 December, 2019 18:24 IST Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane and young prodigy Prithvi Shaw, who slammed a double hundred on return to first-class cricket, have been named in the 15-member Mumbai squad for its Ranji Trophy game against Railways.The 41-time Ranji Trophy champion Mumbai, began this season with a win against Baroda. The squad was announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on its website on Thursday. Mumbai will play Railways at the Wankhede Stadium from December 25.Shaw, who served an eight-month ban for doping, slammed a quick-fire 202 in the first innings against Baroda as Mumbai posted 400-plus scores in both innings. The game will be another opportunity for Rahane to have some practice as India is going to play a Test only in 2020 in New Zealand.READ | Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Mumbai thumps Baroda by 309 runsMumbai’s crisis man Siddhesh Lad, who missed the first game due to his wedding, returned to the squad, which continues to be led by prolific batsman Suryakumar Yadav. Other regulars Aditya Tare, Shams Mulani, Akash Parkar, Shubham Ranjane have made it to the squad. Meanwhile, the MCA has invited applications for various committees, including the senior selection committee.The cricket body has laid down various criteria for each committee and December 31 is the last date for the candidates to apply.Mumbai Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Aditya Tare (Vice Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Jay Bista, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Siddhesh Lad, Shams Mulani, Vinayak Bhoir, Shashank Attarde, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Shetty and Eknath Kerkar. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.