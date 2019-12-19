Cricket Ranji Trophy - Round 2, Day 3: LIVE Catch all the live scores and updates of the day three, round two of the Ranji Trophy matches happening across the country. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 19 December, 2019 08:33 IST Vidarbha's Mohit Kale plays a stroke en route to his 138. - PTI Team Sportstar Last Updated: 19 December, 2019 08:33 IST Hello, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of day three of the second round of Ranji Trophy 2019-20. Yesterday was a memorable day for Chhattisgarh's Ajoy Mandal, who scored his maiden double-century. Bengal's Abhishek Raman also scored a century, as did Snehal Kauthankar, Hruaizela, Mohit Kale, and Akshay Wadkar. Odisha's Debasish Samantray will hope to get two runs quickly on Day Three to reach his own century.Haryana defeated Tripura, while Puducherry has closed in on a big win over Sikkim.The contest between Kerala and Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, have so far been closely fought.Here's a recap of all the scores:Results as of the end of play on day two1. Haryana 242 beat Tripura 68 and 49 by an innings and 125 runs.2. Chhattisgarh 462 for 6 leads Uttarakhand 120 by 342 runs.3. Odisha 280 for 6 leads Services 271 by nine runs.4. Bengal 236 for 6 trails Kerala 239 by three runs.5. Mizoram 368 for 2 leads Arunachal Pradesh 343 by 25 runs.6. Manipur 116 and 84 for 3 trails Nagaland 400 by 200 runs.7. Goa 314 for 5 leads Meghalaya 203 by 111 runs.8. Sikkim 65 and 112 for 9 trails Puducherry 446 for 8 by 269 runs.9. Bihar 6 for 1 trails Chandigarh 420 by 414 runs.10. J&K 209 and 155 for 4 leads Maharashtra 109 by 255 runs.11. HP 158 and 133 for 7 leads TN 96 by 195 runs.12. Saurashtra 211 for 3 trails Railways 248 by 37 runs.13. Madhya Pradesh 125 and 118 for 3 leads Baroda 222 by 21 runs.14. Karnataka 168 for 4 trails UP 281 by 113 runs.15. Andhra 249 for 6 leads Delhi 215 by 34 runs.16. Rajasthan 45 for 1 trails Vidarbha 510 for 8 by 465 runs.17. Punjab 167 for 4 trails Hyderabad 242 by 75 runs.18. Jharkhand 397 for 8 leads Assam 162 by 235 runs.