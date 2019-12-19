Ranji Trophy - Round 2, Day 3: LIVE

Hello, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of day three of the second round of Ranji Trophy 2019-20.

Yesterday was a memorable day for Chhattisgarh's Ajoy Mandal, who scored his maiden double-century. Bengal's Abhishek Raman also scored a century, as did Snehal Kauthankar, Hruaizela, Mohit Kale, and Akshay Wadkar. Odisha's Debasish Samantray will hope to get two runs quickly on Day Three to reach his own century.

Haryana defeated Tripura, while Puducherry has closed in on a big win over Sikkim.

The contest between Kerala and Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, have so far been closely fought.

Here's a recap of all the scores: