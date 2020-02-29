Ranji Trophy semifinals: Abhishek Raman, the first DRS victim

Bengal southpaw Abhishek Raman (0 off 10 balls) is the first batsman to be dismissed via the ‘limited' Decision Review System (DRS) that made its debut in the Ranji Trophy.

Having struggled for nine balls without scoring on Day 1 of the semifinal against Karnataka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, he was beaten by an Abhimanyu Mithun delivery that subtly touched the willow en route to wicketkeeper Sharath Srinivas.

There was a loud shout for caught behind as there was a sound. The on-field umpire knocked upstairs and the third umpire — though without Ultra Edge or Snicko — watched the replay and said, “clear woody sound”.

After further inspection, he asked the third umpire to reverse his decision to ‘out’. Raman was fed on the fourth stump line. He fell while attempting a drive.

It is also understood that since most of the cricketers involved in the semifinals aren’t used to DRS, every innings will see each team being offered four opportunities to refer a decision to the television umpire.