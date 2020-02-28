Ranji Trophy Semifinals, Day 1 LIVE: Gujarat, Karnataka opt to bowl against Saurashtra, Bengal

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the first day of the two semifinal contests.

Toss Update: Gujarat won the toss and opted to bowl first against Saurashtra

Toss Update: In Kolkata, Karnataka has elected to bowl first against Bengal.

For much of India, the weather has started to become warm during the day. It signals a shift in seasons; the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season, too, is due for a close. Four heavyweights still remain in the competition, and three matches are left.

A final spot would be welcome for any team, but for Saurashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka, it will be a case of 'been there, done that' as they've been there in recent years. For Bengal, however, a win would hand it its first spot in the Ranji Trophy final in 13 years.

Manoj Tiwary & Co. will be up against Karnataka, though, which is now even stronger following the arrival of K. L. Rahul. It means Devdutt Padikkal, its prolific run-getter in the recent past, will likely warm the bench. For Bengal, clearly the underdog, will there be a useful home advantage to capitalise on at the Eden Gardens? We'll have to wait and see.

The Saurashtra-Gujarat contest at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot could be a run fest. A win for Gujarat would propel it to its first final since 2016-17.