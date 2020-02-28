Cricket Ranji Trophy Semifinals, Day 1 LIVE: Gujarat, Karnataka opt to bowl against Saurashtra, Bengal Catch live scores, updates and analysis from the two Ranji Trophy semifinal contests between Karnataka and Bengal and Gujarat and Saurashtra. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 29 February, 2020 09:14 IST Gujarat opener Samit Gohil at practice in Rajkot. - VIJAY SONEJI Team Sportstar Last Updated: 29 February, 2020 09:14 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the first day of the two semifinal contests.Toss Update: Gujarat won the toss and opted to bowl first against SaurashtraToss Update: In Kolkata, Karnataka has elected to bowl first against Bengal.---------------For much of India, the weather has started to become warm during the day. It signals a shift in seasons; the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season, too, is due for a close. Four heavyweights still remain in the competition, and three matches are left.A final spot would be welcome for any team, but for Saurashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka, it will be a case of 'been there, done that' as they've been there in recent years. For Bengal, however, a win would hand it its first spot in the Ranji Trophy final in 13 years.Manoj Tiwary & Co. will be up against Karnataka, though, which is now even stronger following the arrival of K. L. Rahul. It means Devdutt Padikkal, its prolific run-getter in the recent past, will likely warm the bench. For Bengal, clearly the underdog, will there be a useful home advantage to capitalise on at the Eden Gardens? We'll have to wait and see.The Saurashtra-Gujarat contest at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot could be a run fest. A win for Gujarat would propel it to its first final since 2016-17.