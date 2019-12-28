Vinay Kumar highest wicket-taking fast bowler in Ranji Trophy history

With a three for 24 haul in Mizoram’s second innings in Kolkata on Saturday, R. Vinay Kumar became the highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers in Ranji Trophy history. Vinay now has 412 wickets, going past Pankaj Singh (409 wickets). Former Haryana left-arm spinner Rajinder Goel leads the tally with 637 wickets.

Vinay, who represents Puducherry, was given a guard of honour by his teammates after his side won by an innings and 272 runs.

The 34-year-old started his career with the Karnataka team in 2004, and represented the State with distinction for 15 years.

Vinay has recorded 474 wickets in 133 First-Class matches, at an average of just over 23. He last represented India in 2013, in an ODI against Australia in Bengaluru.