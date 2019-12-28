Home Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Vinay Kumar highest wicket-taking fast bowler in Ranji Trophy history With a three for 24 haul in Mizoram’s second innings in Kolkata on Saturday, R. Vinay Kumar became the highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers in Ranji Trophy history. Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 28 December, 2019 19:06 IST Bengaluru boy Vinay Kumar started his career with the Karnataka team in 2004, and represented the State with distinction for 15 years. - K Murali Kumar Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 28 December, 2019 19:06 IST With a three for 24 haul in Mizoram’s second innings in Kolkata on Saturday, R. Vinay Kumar became the highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers in Ranji Trophy history. Vinay now has 412 wickets, going past Pankaj Singh (409 wickets). Former Haryana left-arm spinner Rajinder Goel leads the tally with 637 wickets.Vinay, who represents Puducherry, was given a guard of honour by his teammates after his side won by an innings and 272 runs.The 34-year-old started his career with the Karnataka team in 2004, and represented the State with distinction for 15 years.Vinay has recorded 474 wickets in 133 First-Class matches, at an average of just over 23. He last represented India in 2013, in an ODI against Australia in Bengaluru.Most wickets in Ranji Trophy1. Rajinder Goel (637)2. S. Venkataraghavan (530)3. Sunil Joshi (479)4. Narendra Hirwani (441)5. B.S. Chandrasekhar (437)6. V.V. Kumar (418)7. Vinay Kumar (412)8. Pankaj Singh (409)9. Sairaj Bahutule (405)10. Bishen Singh Bedi (403)11. Utpal Chatterjee (401) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.