Ishan Porel helps Bengal secure three points against Andhra

Bengal secured the first innings lead as its pacers saw the Andhra first innings folding up at 181 on the final day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match, at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.



Replying to Bengal’s first innings score of 289, Andhra opener C.R. Gnaneshwar waged a lone battle against the Bengal pacers led by Ishan Porel. The young Andhra batsman showed the gumption and technique in weathering the Bengal attack on a difficult wicket when rest of his colleagues perished without much of a fight.



Gnaneshwar’s unbeaten 74 (239b, 4x6) remained the only notable contribution in Andhra's first innings which helped the visitor avoid follow-on and force a draw. Bengal scored 46 without any loss in the second innings before the draw was agreed to.

Porel was the pick of Bengal pacers with a haul of four wickets while Akash Deep picked up three wickets. Gnaneshwar survived a scare in the 69th over when a rising delivery from Akash Deep hit him in the helmet forcing a 10-minute stoppage. Andhra’s innings ended in the very next over following the dismissal of Prithvi Raj Yarra. Gnaneshwar, who got his injury evaluated in a local hospital, was ruled out of danger.