Cricket Cricket Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Delhi secures comfortable win, keeps Hyderabad winless Delhi missed the opportunity to win with a bonus point against Hyderabad, which lost its third consecutive match in the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 28 December, 2019 17:14 IST Hyderabad's Ravi Kiran clenches his fist in celebration after dismissing Delhi opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan. - R.V. Moorthy Hyderabad denied Delhi a bonus point but could not prevent the host from registering a seven-wicket triumph in the Ranji Trophy match at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground here on Saturday.Resuming at 24 for no loss in its pursuit of 84, Delhi reached the target following a cautious approach after a delayed start of two hours owing to poor visibility.Delhi's first win in three matches raised its tally to seven points. For Hyderabad, the defeat was its third in as many outings.Ranji Trophy BLOGMohammad Siraj had Kunal Chandela caught behind to dash Delhi's hope of a bonus point. Thereafter Delhi lost skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Nitish Rana, both to Ravi Kiran. Dhruv Shorey and Jonty Sidhu took Delhi past the finish-line without further damage.In the fourth round, beginning on January 3, Delhi plays Punjab atMohali and Hyderabad hosts Kerala.The scoresDelhi-1st innings: 284Hyderabad-1st innings: 69Hyderabad-2nd innings: 298Delhi 2nd innings: Kunal Chandela c Sumanth b Siraj 6, Shikhar Dhawanc Sumanth b Kiran 21, Dhruv Shorey (not out) 32, Nitish Rana cThyagarajan b Kiran 6, Jonty Sidhu (not out) 7, Extras (b-4, lb-7,w-1) 12, Total (for three wickets in 27.5 overs) 84Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-46, 3-52Hyderabad bowling: Mohammad Siraj 13-3-33-1, Ravi Kiran 11-4-29-2, C. V. Milind 3.5-1-11-0 Points: Delhi 6; Hyderabad 0.