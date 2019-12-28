Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Delhi secures comfortable win, keeps Hyderabad winless

Hyderabad denied Delhi a bonus point but could not prevent the host from registering a seven-wicket triumph in the Ranji Trophy match at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground here on Saturday.

Resuming at 24 for no loss in its pursuit of 84, Delhi reached the target following a cautious approach after a delayed start of two hours owing to poor visibility.

Delhi’s first win in three matches raised its tally to seven points. For Hyderabad, the defeat was its third in as many outings.

Mohammad Siraj had Kunal Chandela caught behind to dash Delhi’s hope of a bonus point. Thereafter Delhi lost skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Nitish Rana, both to Ravi Kiran. Dhruv Shorey and Jonty Sidhu took Delhi past the finish-line without further damage.

In the fourth round, beginning on January 3, Delhi plays Punjab at

Mohali and Hyderabad hosts Kerala.