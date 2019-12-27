Members object to ‘autocratic’ DDCA functioning

Some key members of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Apex Council have sought immediate intervention from Ombudsman Justice (Retd.) Badar Durrez Ahmed on the “autocratic” decisions taken in recent times.

One of the directors, Sudhir Kumar Agarwal, has shot off a mail to the Ombudsman and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) highlighting the irregularities related to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for December 29.

No notice

“As per Section 101 (3) of Companies Act, 2013, Notice should have been given to every Director of the Company. I must have received the Notice of the AGM 21 days before (the AGM) but there was no intimation of the same. In absence of proper compliance of the law the forthcoming AGM should be postponed,” Agarwal wrote in his complaint, which has been marked to the Registrar of Companies and BCCI.

According to a member of the Apex Council, “Things have gone out of control at the DDCA where the left hand doesn't know what the right is doing. Selectors and coaches are being appointed in an arbitrary manner. Support staff is being increased without any justification and proper process of appointment. Strange things are happening. A left-arm spinner has been handed the responsibility of an opening batsman.”

DDCA joint-secretary Rajan Manchanda conceded all was not well with Delhi cricket. “I have made repeated complaints to the Ombudsman on the functioning of the DDCA,” he said.

More bad news

In another unpleasant development, connected with the Delhi (under-23) team, two players were sent back from Kolkata on disciplinary grounds ahead of the CK Nayudu Trophy match against Bengal that commenced on Friday.

“We were neither informed of the incident nor the process followed for picking the replacements,” said an Apex Council member.