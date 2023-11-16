MagazineBuy Print

Robin Singh hopes to update TNCA cricket system in new consultant role

On Wednesday, in a homecoming of sorts, Robin was announced as a consultant by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for its Academy and satellite centres on a two-year contract.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 19:16 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
FILE PHOTO: Post his playing career, Robin has coached at different levels from junior India teams, IPL sides and national teams, including a stint as the fielding coach of the Indian team (2007-2009). 
infoIcon

Former India cricketer Robin Singh was one of the key members of Tamil Nadu’s last Ranji Trophy-winning squad (1987-88), topping the run-charts (555 runs) for the team, including a century in the final against Railways.

Post his playing career, the all-rounder has coached at different levels from junior India teams, IPL sides and national teams, including a stint as the fielding coach of the Indian team (2007-2009). 

“The secretary called, and we chatted about how I could assist the State. I have not been involved with TN in the past, so I felt I could come in as a consultant,” said Robin in a chat with Sportstar.

Elaborating on his role and remit, the former all-rounder said, “I will be looking at the systems in place and see how it can be updated. It is not about changing a lot but more about optimising it to help the players. I will be working closely with P.C. Prakash (TNCA Academy Director) and give some guidelines for the satellite centres,” he added.

As someone who has worked with India u-19 and the ‘A’ team, Robin also spoke about the importance of age group cricket. “It is a very critical part. We have done well in certain levels and not so in others. So it is important to understand why and upgrade the standard so that we can compete in every part of the country,” said the former India all-rounder, who was recently the Director of Cricket and Head Coach of the UAE national team.

While stressing the importance of things like fitness and equipping the coaches, physios and trainers, the former India cricketer said, “I have already started doing some groundwork and been collecting data based on which I can then give my inputs. The coaches have been appointed, and I don’t want to enter their space. It is more about finding ways to improve players and bringing in a certain work ethic and winning culture to help us get back to winning ways, especially in the four-day format.”

