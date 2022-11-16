Domestic

Rohan Kunnummal: Natural game is to attack, not thinking about IPL contract

Ashwin Achal
Bengaluru 16 November, 2022 18:30 IST
Rohan Kunnummal’s fearless, confident approach was best symbolised when he danced down the track to Goa spinner Mohit Redkar and hit him for a big straight six during the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru.

Rohan Kunnummal's fearless, confident approach was best symbolised when he danced down the track to Goa spinner Mohit Redkar and hit him for a big straight six during the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru.

Rohan Kunnummal is taking the right steps in establishing himself as an all-format batter. Rohan, who gained national attention by scoring four centuries in five First Class matches a few months ago, is now showing his class in the shorter formats.

The Kerala opener has been on song in the Vijay Hazare 50-over Trophy. Rohan crushed minnow Arunachal Pradesh with an unbeaten 28-ball 77, and followed it up with a sublime 134 against Goa at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

A natural stroke-player, Rohan flayed the Goan attack to all parts. His fearless, confident approach was best symbolised when he danced down the track to spinner Mohit Redkar and hit him for a big straight six despite not getting to the pitch of the ball. When well set, he planted his front foot forward and dispatched left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar with ease.

Rohan is now keen to convert starts to big scores, given that he recorded just one fifty in eight outings in the preceding Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

If the 24-year-old can keep up his rich form, he could earn an IPL contract. “If I get an IPL contract, it will be a great opportunity to showcase my skills. I don’t think about an IPL contract too much, as it will add too much pressure. If it comes, well and good,” Rohan told Sportstar.

“My natural game is to attack, but I prefer to play according to the match situation. Today (against Goa) we had a good afternoon pitch, so I could play my strokes. In the first match against Haryana at Alur (Rohan was batting on 28 when rain intervened), the ball was stopping and coming on. I like to change my game according to the conditions and match situation,” the soft spoken Rohan said.

