Ranji Trophy Final: Shreyas Iyer off field for second straight day

Shreyas did not field on the fourth day of the match either due to a problem with his lower back.

Published : Mar 14, 2024 11:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shreyas Iyer in action during the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Tamil Nadu.
Shreyas Iyer in action during the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Shreyas Iyer in action during the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer remained off the field during the fifth day of the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Shreyas did not field on the fourth day of the match either due to a problem with his lower back. Amogh Bhatkal was on the field in his absence.

“He had some back pain, but he is fine now. He should take the field tomorrow,” Bhushan Patil, Mumbai team manager, had told Sportstar after the end of the fourth day. The injury to the batter puts his IPL 2024 under a cloud, where he is supposed to lead Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shreyas had scored 95 runs during Mumbai’s second innings and was attended to by the medical staff during his stay at the crease due to some problem in his back. Mumbai has given no further updates on his fitness.

The 29-year-old was a part of the India squad for the England series, and played the first two Test matches, but was dropped for the remaining three amid reports of a back injury.

