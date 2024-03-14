MagazineBuy Print

Brahim Diaz selected for Morocco’s national team, ending speculation in Spain

Based on his form for Madrid this season, the 24-year-old Diaz had been touted as a contender for the Spain squad that will be announced on Friday for friendlies against Colombia and Brazil.

Published : Mar 14, 2024 10:23 IST , Madrid - 2 MINS READ

AP
Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz in action with Celta Vigo’s Fran Beltran during a La Liga fixture.
Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz in action with Celta Vigo’s Fran Beltran during a La Liga fixture. | Photo Credit: ANA BELTRAN/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz in action with Celta Vigo’s Fran Beltran during a La Liga fixture. | Photo Credit: ANA BELTRAN/ REUTERS

Brahim Diaz was selected in Morocco’s squad on Wednesday for two friendlies later this month, ending speculation about the Real Madrid winger’s possible future with the Spanish national team.

The Spanish daily Marca and other local media reported the move earlier this week. Spanish media said the national team’s lack of interest in Diaz played a role in his decision, with Morocco active in trying to recruit him.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente responded to those reports by saying he’d respect Diaz’s decision. He added that only individuals who want to play for Spain would be welcomed in his squad.

Diaz was a regular in Spain’s youth squads, including some coached by De la Fuente.

He won his solitary senior cap, and scored a goal, in a 4-0 win over Lithuania in a June 2021 friendly match. The under-21 squad was called up for that game because senior players were isolating due to COVID-19.

FIFA, football’s world governing body, must process any request by a member federation for a player to change national-team eligibility, although Diaz is a routine case as he has never played a competitive senior game for Spain.

ALSO READ: Sancho, Reus send Dortmund to Champions League quarterfinals with 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven

Based on his form for Madrid this season, the 24-year-old Diaz had been touted as a contender for De la Fuente’s squad that will be announced on Friday for friendlies against Colombia and Brazil.

Instead, he’ll be joining Morocco for games against Angola and Mauritania.

Diaz began his senior career with Manchester City before joining Madrid in 2019. He also had a long loan spell at AC Milan from 2020-23.

Morocco beat Spain in a penalty shootout in the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

