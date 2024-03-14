MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sancho, Reus send Dortmund to Champions League quarterfinals with 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven

Sancho scored in the third minute and Reus sealed the win in the fifth minute of stoppage time to complete Dortmund’s 3-1 win on aggregate after the teams drew the first leg 1-1 in Eindhoven.

Published : Mar 14, 2024 08:22 IST , DORTMUND - 2 MINS READ

AP
Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.
Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jadon Sancho scored early and Marco Reus netted late to send Borussia Dortmund to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their last 16 tie on Wednesday.

Sancho scored in the third minute and Reus sealed the win in the fifth minute of stoppage time to complete Dortmund’s 3-1 win on aggregate after the teams drew the first leg 1-1 in Eindhoven.

Dortmund, which reached the final in 2013, is into the last eight for the first time in three years.

“We’re looking forward to the next round because a big opponent awaits us,” Niclas Fullkrug said of Friday’s quarterfinal draw.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic bemoaned his team’s poor second half after starting with what he said was “the best 30 minutes of the season.”

Ian Maatsen tested PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez in the second minute before Sancho scored in the next.

Julian Brandt sent the England forward through to score his second goal in as many games for Dortmund with a precise shot inside the bottom left corner. Sancho scored his first goal since returning from Manchester United for Dortmund to beat Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Also read | Jurgen Klopp says no U-turn on Liverpool exit despite return of Edwards

Dortmund should have scored more Wednesday as the home team’s intensity overwhelmed PSV.

Fullkrug drew a shot wide with only the goalkeeper to beat, and Donyell Malen missed another good chance against his former team.

The Dutch visitors only started threatening after 25 minutes. Gregor Kobel saved an effort from Johan Bakayoko, then another from Guus Til.

PSV coach Peter Bosz took Til off for Mexico forward Hirving Lozano at the break and his team emerged with more bite.

Terzic was clearly unhappy with the visitors’ revival after Lozano struck the post. Then Kobel denied Bakayoko at his near post in the 71st, shortly before Sancho had to go off injured. Reus went on in his place.

One of Reus’ first touches was to deliver a free kick that Fullkrug met to score, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

PSV captain Luuk de Jong missed the visitors’ best chance before Reus sealed the win at the other end.

“We dominated the second half without creating any huge chances, until right at the end, when I should have scored,” de Jong said.

In the other Champions League match Wednesday, Atletico Madrid defeated Inter Milan on penalties.

The eight teams in the draw for the quarterfinals are Atletico, Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal and Barcelona.

Related stories

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

Borussia Dortmund /

PSV Eindhoven

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sancho, Reus send Dortmund to Champions League quarterfinals with 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven
    AP
  2. Nothing stops ‘tenacious’ Palak Kohli as the para-shuttler prepares for Paris Paralympics
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Inter Miami vs Nashville Highlights, CONCACAF Champions Cup R16: Suarez, Messi help MIA beat NAS 3 - 1 (Agg 5-3)
    Team Sportstar
  4. All England Championship: Lakshya, Tanisha-Ashwini progress to pre-quarterfinals
    PTI
  5. IPL 2024: Grieving Harry Brook withdraws after grandmother’s death
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Sancho, Reus send Dortmund to Champions League quarterfinals with 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven
    AP
  2. Inter Miami vs Nashville Highlights, CONCACAF Champions Cup R16: Suarez, Messi help MIA beat NAS 3 - 1 (Agg 5-3)
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha FC faces uphill task against Central Coast Mariners in Inter-zonal semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Barakat, former national team player of Palestine, killed in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
    AP
  5. Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Cup Inter-zonal semifinal leg 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sancho, Reus send Dortmund to Champions League quarterfinals with 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven
    AP
  2. Nothing stops ‘tenacious’ Palak Kohli as the para-shuttler prepares for Paris Paralympics
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Inter Miami vs Nashville Highlights, CONCACAF Champions Cup R16: Suarez, Messi help MIA beat NAS 3 - 1 (Agg 5-3)
    Team Sportstar
  4. All England Championship: Lakshya, Tanisha-Ashwini progress to pre-quarterfinals
    PTI
  5. IPL 2024: Grieving Harry Brook withdraws after grandmother’s death
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment