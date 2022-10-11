SMAT 2022: Easy wins for Delhi, Punjab, Goa, Uttar Pradesh in Group B

Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Goa made winning starts to their campaigns in the Group B league of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket championship here on Tuesday.

At the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, asked to bat, Delhi posted 167 for seven and easily stopped Manipur at 96 for seven for a 71-run victory. Opener Hiten Dalal (47, 27b, 7x4, 1x6) set a blistering pace during the opening stand of 59 with Anuj Rawat. Later, Himmat Singh smashed six boundaries in his seven-ball unbeaten 25.

In response, Manipur was never in the hunt but all credit to the team for batting out 20 overs against an attack that included Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Nitish Rana and Lalit Yadav. Hrithik Shokeen and Mayank Yadav took two wickets each.

Also Read SMAT 2022: Defending champion Tamil Nadu stunned by Chhattisgarh in thriller

At the same ground, Uttar Pradesh crushed Puducherry by 10 wickets. Puducherry’s decision to bat backfired as it could manage only 94. Parameeswaran Sivaraman (36, 37b, 3x4, 1x6) played the lone hand. Shiva Singh took three wickets while Yash Dayal, Shivam Mavi and Shivam Sharma took two each.

In reply, UP reached the revised target of 83 by hitting 88 without loss in 12.3 overs. Wicketkeeper Aryan Juyal (43 not out, 41b, 2x4, 2x6) and skipper Karan Sharma (41 not out, 41b, 1x4. 1x6) finished the job.

At the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, where Goa beat Tripura by five wickets, Punjab cruised to a dominating 59-run triumph over Hyderabad. Put in, Punjab rode on Anmolpreet Singh’s 50 (40b, 5x4, 1x6) and a fitting finish by Sanvir Singh (55 not out, 19b, 3x4. 5x6) to reach 174 for four.

In response, Hyderabad folded for 115 in 18.4 overs. Tilak Varma top-scored with 50 (38b, 6x4, 1x6) while Punjab’s Abhishek Sharma (three for 22) and Baltej Singh (three for 22) finished with identical analyses.