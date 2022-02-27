Tried our best, no regrets: Vijay Shankar

Tamil Nadu skipper Vijay Shankar threw everything at his disposal on the final day against Chhattisgarh in pursuit of an innings victory.

Despite the near-miss, the skipper was proud of the lion-hearted effort from his bowlers who bowled 209.3 overs continuously over two innings without a break.

“I am extremely proud of what we did as a team. We tried hard till the last over of the day without ever giving up and I have no regrets,” said Vijay Shankar on missing out on an outright win.

In both the matches, TN struggled to clean up the lower order and the skipper said, “To be fair to the bowlers, on this pitch, it was difficult because the ball became very soft quite early and there was not a lot of purchase after that.”

“Still, it is an area we want to improve and we will discuss with our bowling group on how to do better for the last match,” he added.

Coach Venkatramana echoed similar views and heaped praise on the bowlers for almost taking the side home.

“It was a great effort and had a few decisions or one or two half-chances stuck, things would have been completely different. But I don't want to be critical about my bowlers because there was not a lot of help for them and still they almost managed to pull it off,” said the former India off-spinner.