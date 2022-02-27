Ranji Trophy: Amol Muzumdar thrilled by Mumbai's gritty win over Goa

Mumbai head coach Amol Muzumdar was delighted with his team’s ability to fight it out and snatch a victory despite being behind the eight-ball for most of the first three days.

“We were 164 runs behind and then virtually 40-0dd for seven, from there to win it, it’s a terrific achievement,” Muzumdar told Sportstar after Mumbai beat Goa by 119 runs. The victory may have rekindled some of Muzumdar’s memories during his playing days but after a long time, Mumbai displayed its ability to turn the tide around.

RELATED| Ranji trophy: Kotian, Mulani star in Mumbai's comeback win over Goa

“I was just discussing with the boys after the game that it’s a template. Even though the opposition dominated most of the sessions for three days, if you have the killer instinct, it’s the last punch that matters,” Muzumdar said.

“It doesn’t matter how you look, what matters is how you get the job done. And I am extremely happy with how all of them chipped in to get the job done,” he added.

Muzumdar was especially pleased with Shams Mulani’s heroics, picking 11 wickets for the second game in a succession besides a critical fifty in the second innings and Tanush Kotian’s attitude.

“Shams Mulani has been a revelation. His red-ball heroics, 22 wickets in two games plus a fighting fifty - just shows that he has emerged as a top all-rounder,” Muzumdar said. “Tanush was fantastic with his gritty innings and it was heartening to see his batting performance spilling over in his bowling today.”

Bhaskar disappointed

Muzumdar’s Goa counterpart K. Bhaskar Pillai, who himself was a domestic stalwart just like Muzumdar, was hoping for a win - or at least a draw - as a birthday gift from his Goa wards. But eventually, he had to settle for cutting the cake after a disappointing loss.

RELATED| Ranji Trophy: Rohan’s record-breaking hundred leads Kerala to remarkable win

“Lack of experience of winning was evident in this game. Yes it’s a learning process but it was slightly disappointing to not see them apply themselves both in the field and with the bat. Anyway, winning is a habit. It’s a good and young side, a lot to learn from the last four sessions,” Pillai said.

“I remember when we used to play Bombay, Jimmy pa (Mohinder Amarnath) used to tell us when you have them on the mat, don’t just roll over them, brush them under the mat otherwise they will come back very dangerously. That is exactly what happened. But hopefully the boys would have learnt a lesson,” he added.