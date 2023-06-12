TNPL 2023: Schedule, venues, squads, rules & live streaming info - all you need to know

Published : Jun 12, 2023 10:40 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Lyca Kovai Kings skipper Shahrukh Khan and iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans skipper Sai Kishore during the launch of the seventh edition of the Shriram Capital TNPL 2023 in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M/ The Hindu

The seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is set to begin on June 11 with the Lyca Kovai Kings taking on the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

The T20 tournament will be held across four cities in Tamil Nadu - Coimbatore, Dindigul, Salem and Tirunelveli - between June 12 and July 12, 2023.

Here is all you need to know about the format, rules, squads, fixtures, venue and live streaming info of TNPL 2023.

TNPL 2023 Format

The 2023 TNPL will see eight teams from across the state participate in 28 league stage games and four playoff matches. Each team plays the other once during the league stages in a round-robin format.

The top-two at the end of the league stage will play Qualifier 1, with the winner advancing directly to the final. The third and fourth place teams play each other in an Eliminator and the winner progresses to play Qualifier 2 with the loser of Qualifier 1. The winners of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will meet each other in the final of the tournament.

TNPL 2023 venues

SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, Salem

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

TNPL 2023 Squads

Ba11sy Trichy K Mani Bharathi (wk), T Natarajan, Daryl Ferrario, Ramadoss Alexander, SP Vinod, Akshay Srinivasan, Antony Dhas, Raghupathy Silambarasan, K Easwaran, V Athisayaraj Davidson, M Shajahan, P Francis Rokins, Ganga Sridhar Raju, K Monish, K Mohamed Azeem, Jafar Jamal, G Karthik Shanmugam, G Godson, R Rajkumar, T Saran Chepauk Super Gillies N Jagadeesan (wk), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (wk), Baba Aparajith, Rajagopal Sathish, Rahil Shah, M Silambarasan, S Harish Kumar, B Iyappan, M Viju Arul, R Sibi, Ramalingam Rohit, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Sanjay Yadav, S Santosh Shiv, TD Lokesh Raj, S Madhan Kumar, Rocky Bhasker Dindigul Dragons Adithya Ganesh (wk), R Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Baba Indrajith, P Saravana Kumar, Subodh Bhati, Advaith Sharma, Vimal Khumar, S Arun, Rohan Bhutra, VP Diran, Hemanth Kumar, Kishoor, Boopathi Kumar, C Sarath Kumar, P Vignesh, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Affan Khader iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Tushar Raheja (wk), Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, NS Chaturved, B Anirudh, Ajith Ram, H Trilok Nag, I Vetrivel, K Vishal Vaidhya, Rajendran Vivek, P Bhuvaneshwaran, S Ganesh, Mohamed Ali, Radhakrishnan, G Parthasarathy, Alliraj Karuppusamy, S Manigandan, Rahul Harish, M Ragavan, Ganeshan Periyaswamy Lyca Kovai Kings Suresh Kumar (wk), B Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, M Siddharth, M Mohammed, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, R Divakar, P Hemcharan, L Kiran Akash, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Ram Arvindh, B Sachin, L Kiran Akash, U Mukilesh, KM Om Prakash, P Vidyuth, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, S Sujay Nellai Royal Kings Arun Karthik (wk), Sandeep Warrier, Adithya Arun, Guruswamy Ajitesh, Sonu Yadav, Aswin Crist, M Poiyamozhi, P Sugendhiran, Sri Neranjan, L Suryaprakash, J Rohan, Emmanuel Cherian, NS Harish, N Kabilan, Karthick Manikandan, R Mithun, S Mohan Prasath, SJ Arun Kumar, Ritwik Easwaran, Nidhish Rajagopal Salem Spartans Amit Sathvik (wk), R Kavin, S Abishiek, Akash Sumra, Mann Bafna, Kaushik Gandhi, M Ganesh Moorthi, S Aravind, N Selva Kumaran, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar, V Yuvaraj, J Gowri Sankar, Muhammad Adnan Khan, Prasanth Rajesh, Sachin Rathi, Ravi Karthikeyan, RS Mokit Hariharan, VRS Guru Kedarnath, RS Jaganath Sinivas Siechem Madurai Panthers Washington Sundar, M Ashwin, C Hari Nishaanth, J Koushik, V Aaditya, Ajay Krishna, Shijit Chandran, Anton A Subikshan, D Sudhan, Balu Surya, V Gowtham, Krish Jain, P Saravanan, Dev Rahul, S Sri Abisek, Gurjapneet Singh, S Karthik, Swapnil K Singh, M Ayush, K Deeban Lingesh

TNPL 2023 Full Schedule

June 12, 7 PM: Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

June 13, 7 PM: Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

June 14, 3 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

June 14, 7 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

June 15, 7 PM: Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

June 16, 7 PM: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

June 18, 3 PM: Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 18, 7 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 19, 7 PM: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 20, 7 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 21, 3 PM: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 21, 7 PM: Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 22, 7 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 24, 3 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

June 24, 7 PM: Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

June 25, 3 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

June 25, 7 PM: Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

June 26, 7 PM: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

June 27, 7 PM: Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

June 28, 7 PM: Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

June 29, 7 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

July 1, 3 PM: Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

July 1, 7 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

July 2, 3 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

July 2, 7 PM: Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

July 3, 7 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

July 4, 7 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

July 5, 7 PM: Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

TNPL Playoffs Qualifier 1 July 7 - 7 PM - Salem Eliminator July 8 - 7 PM - Salem Qualifier 2 July 10 - 7 PM - Tirunelveli Final July 12 - 7 PM - Tirunelveli

TNPL 2023 - LIVE STREAMING INFO

The 2023 edition of the TNPL will be shown live on the Star Sports network.

The matches will also be available from streaming on Fancode.