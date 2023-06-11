Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

TNPL 2023 set to begin on June 12; impact player rule, DRS make debut

This year, the league will implement the DRS system (only for dismissals) for the first time alongside the Impact Player rule introduced in the IPL earlier this year.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 19:57 IST , Coimbatore - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Lyca Kovai Kings acquired the services of Sai Sudharsan for Rs 21.60 lakhs.
Lyca Kovai Kings acquired the services of Sai Sudharsan for Rs 21.60 lakhs. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M/The Hindu
infoIcon

Lyca Kovai Kings acquired the services of Sai Sudharsan for Rs 21.60 lakhs. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M/The Hindu

The seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League will kick off here at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground, with joint-defending champion Lyca Kovai Kings (shared with Chepauk Super Gillies) taking on iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans on Monday.

ALSO READ
TNPL: Siechem Madurai Panthers unveils jersey

The eight-team franchise-based T20 tournament - started in 2016 - has grown over the last few years and has played a crucial role in Tamil Nadu becoming a white-ball powerhouse.

Players who have done well have also progressed to higher levels, including fetching big-money IPL contracts. The likes of T. Natarajan, Varun Chakravarthy, M. Shahrukh Khan have been some of the beneficiaries. 

The recent sensation B. Sai Sudharsan - who made a brilliant 96 in the IPL final for Gujarat Titans against Chennai Super Kings - first came to light with his performances in the 2021 edition.

There is palpable excitement ahead of the new season, with some significant changes introduced to take the tournament towards its next phase of growth. 

Earlier this year, the league decided to ditch the draft system used in the first six years and conducted the first-ever auction to select players. 

Each team had a purse of Rs 70 lakh, and Sai Sudharsan got the highest bid when Lyca Kovai Kings shelled Rs 21.60 lakhs for the left-handed batter. Incidentally, it is even higher than the Rs 20 lakh salary he gets in the IPL from the Titans.

ALSO READ
IPL 2023: Sai Sudharsan’s 96 perfect footnote to TN youngster’s domestic form

This year, the league will implement the DRS system (only for dismissals) for the first time alongside the Impact Player rule introduced in the IPL earlier this year.

Dindigul Dragons player B. Indrajith said, “There is a lot of excitement this year with DRS and Impact Player. In the past, during the draft system, some teams were really strong. But with the auction, I think the teams are also balanced now.”

TNPL schedule
League: At Coimbatore: June 12-16; At Dindigul: June 18-22; At Salem: June 24-29; At Tirunelveli: July 1-5.
Playoffs: At Salem: Qualifier 1 (July 7) & Eliminator (July 8); At Tirunelveli: Qualifier 2 (July 10) & Final (July 12).

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Intercontinental Cup 2023: India looks to extend winning form against Vanuatu
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. TNPL 2023 set to begin on June 12; impact player rule, DRS make debut
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Please take your seats: Empty stands at French Open disappoint again
    Reuters
  4. Intercontinental Cup 2023: Lebanon looks for a win over Mongolia in a battle of the opposites
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Indian sports news wrap, June 11
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. TNPL 2023 set to begin on June 12; impact player rule, DRS make debut
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. WTC Final loss, where India went wrong: It wasn’t a 469 pitch, says Dravid
    Team Sportstar
  3. India’s ODI matches before World Cup 2023: Six bilateral games confirmed, Asia Cup schedule awaited
    Team Sportstar
  4. Virat Kohli finishes WTC 2021-23 cycle as India’s top run-scorer
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rohit Sharma after WTC final loss: Travis Head, Steve Smith centuries caught us off guard
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Intercontinental Cup 2023: India looks to extend winning form against Vanuatu
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. TNPL 2023 set to begin on June 12; impact player rule, DRS make debut
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Please take your seats: Empty stands at French Open disappoint again
    Reuters
  4. Intercontinental Cup 2023: Lebanon looks for a win over Mongolia in a battle of the opposites
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Indian sports news wrap, June 11
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment