TNPL: Siechem Madurai Panthers unveils jersey

Siechem Madurai Panthers unveiled its jersey for the seventh season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), to he held from June 12 to July 12.

Published : Jun 09, 2023 20:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Washington Sundar was first presented the jersey. Later, the squad members had the jersey on and appeared on stage.

infoIcon



Siechem Madurai Panthers unveiled its jersey for the seventh season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), to he held from June 12 to July 12, here on Friday.

Founder of Cricket Association of Pondicherry and Siechem MD P. Damodaran in his speech said and Siechem Madurai Panthers COO Mahesh Subramaneyan later confirmed that India all-rounder Washington Sundar, who was suffering from a hamstring injury sustained in the recently-concluded IPL, has been cleared to play by the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

ALSO READ
G.R. Viswanath: Champion batter’s day out at Chepauk

His recovery to match-fitness is a big boost for Madurai Panthers.

The jersey was unveiled on stage by chief guest Damodaran in the presence of Mahesh Subramaneyan, Leo Coffee MD and CEO Venu Srinivasan, Founder and Director of MyFab11 Swati Chamoli, COO of The Hindu Tamil Thisai Shankar V. Subramaniam, and Siechem Madurai Panthers owner Padma Damodaran, CEO Pooja Damodaran, and mentor Rohit Damodaran.

Washington was first presented the jersey. Later, the squad members had the jersey on and appeared on stage.

“We are really proud and delighted to be associated with our associate sponsor MyFab11 for the upcoming TNPL,” Mahesh was quoted as saying in a press release.

Swati was quoted as saying, “I’m delighted to partner with Siechem Madurai Panthers. After our association with KKR this year, we wanted to start focusing on regional tournaments. I believe this association will help us reach regional audience and also further the brand presence.”

