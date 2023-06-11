Magazine

Duleep Trophy 2023: Shivam Mavi to lead Central Zone

Uttar Pradesh bowler Shivam Mavi will captain the Central zone in the Duleep Trophy, beginning on June 28.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 14:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shivam Mavi of Uttar Pradesh.
Shivam Mavi of Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: RAGU R


Uttar Pradesh bowler Shivam Mavi will captain the Central zone in the Duleep Trophy, beginning on June 28.

Mavi’s fellow UP compatriots in the team include the Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel and Saurabh Kumar.

Rinku, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League became the talk of the town when he helped his team defeat the Gujarat Titans by hitting five consecutive sixes in the last five balls of the last over.

Northeast Zone announced that Nagaland’s batting all-rounder Rongsen Jonathan will lead the squad.

Sikkim’s Sonam Palden Bhutia will be the coach for Northeast Zone, while Manipur’s Th. Kamlesh will be the physio and Meghalaya’s Vikash S. Chauhan will be the trainer. Dister Marbaniang has been named the manager, while the BCCI has been requested to nominate a performance analyst and masseur.

The Duleep Trophy final is scheduled to take place on July 16.

