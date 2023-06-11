Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTC Final day 4 recap: It all comes down to Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane as India needs 280 for a win vs Australia

India faces a Herculean task, but there is hope yet. To claim the ICC World Test Championship title, the side will have to record the highest chase in history.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 11:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Anish Pathiyil

India faces a Herculean task, but there is hope yet. To claim the ICC World Test Championship title, the side will have to record the highest chase in history.

With 164 runs in the bag in pursuit of the 444-run target, India has put itself in contention. Virat Kohli (44 batting, 60b, 7x4) and Ajinkya Rahane (20 batting, 59b, 3x4) believe in the dream. On Sunday, the final day of the WTC final 2023, 280 runs stand between India and a long-awaited ICC trophy.

Related Topics

WTC /

WTC final 2023 /

Ajinkya Rahane /

World Test Championship /

Ajinkya Rahane /

Virat Kohli

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final day 4 recap: It all comes down to Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane as India needs 280 for a win vs Australia
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. WTC Final: Correct decision was made, says Ponting on Green’s catch to dismiss Gill
    PTI
  3. After Messi’s decision, Inter Miami falls to sixth straight loss
    AFP
  4. UFC 289 HIGHLIGHTS: Nunes announces retirement with record 16th win; Oliveira KOs Dariush; full fight results
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC 289: Oliveira knocks out Dariush, extends record of most finishes in UFC history to 20
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. WTC Final day 4 recap: It all comes down to Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane as India needs 280 for a win vs Australia
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. French Open women’s singles final: Swiatek vs Muchova - Battle of the opposites
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. WATCH- Ajinkya, Shardul attempt to build pressure on Australia; WTC Final day 3 recap
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. NBA Finals Game 3: Jokic’s Nuggets muddle Miami Heat defense, regain lead
    Abhishek Saini
  5. WTC Final - IND v AUS Day 2: Advantage Australia as India fights to avoid follow-on, top order fails
    Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final day 4 recap: It all comes down to Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane as India needs 280 for a win vs Australia
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. WTC Final: Correct decision was made, says Ponting on Green’s catch to dismiss Gill
    PTI
  3. After Messi’s decision, Inter Miami falls to sixth straight loss
    AFP
  4. UFC 289 HIGHLIGHTS: Nunes announces retirement with record 16th win; Oliveira KOs Dariush; full fight results
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC 289: Oliveira knocks out Dariush, extends record of most finishes in UFC history to 20
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment