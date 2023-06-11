WTC Final day 4 recap: It all comes down to Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane as India needs 280 for a win vs Australia

India faces a Herculean task, but there is hope yet. To claim the ICC World Test Championship title, the side will have to record the highest chase in history.
With 164 runs in the bag in pursuit of the 444-run target, India has put itself in contention. Virat Kohli (44 batting, 60b, 7x4) and Ajinkya Rahane (20 batting, 59b, 3x4) believe in the dream. On Sunday, the final day of the WTC final 2023, 280 runs stand between India and a long-awaited ICC trophy.
