MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Shubham Khajuria, Rasikh Salam help Jammu & Kashmir register first win against Delhi 

Salam demolished Delhi’s top order to lead J&K to a 75-run victory while defending a commanding 300-run total, thanks to skipper Khajuria’s stunning century. 

Published : Nov 29, 2023 18:24 IST , AHMEDABAD - 3 MINS READ

Abhishek Saini
Abhishek Saini
FILE PHOTO: Jammu and Kashmir bowler Rasikh Salam in action in Vijay Hazare Trophy.
FILE PHOTO: Jammu and Kashmir bowler Rasikh Salam in action in Vijay Hazare Trophy. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / B. Jothi Ramalingam
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jammu and Kashmir bowler Rasikh Salam in action in Vijay Hazare Trophy. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / B. Jothi Ramalingam

 

Shubham Khajuria (109, 112b, 6x4, 6x6) and Rasikh Salam (4/23) served the first points for Jammu & Kashmir in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 with a 75-run win against Delhi at the ADSA Railway Ground here on Wednesday.

Defending a commanding 300-run total, Rasikh Salam dented Delhi in the first over. Jonty Sidhu slashed hard on the third delivery and was pouched at point. In his next over, a back-of-a-length delivery snuck under Priyansh Arya’s swipe and trapped him leg-before.

Yash Dhull and Ayush Badoni steered the innings back on track with their association worth 76 runs. Badoni made the most of a half-tracker from Auqib Nabi and pummeled it to collect six runs in the sixth over.

The Delhi captain, Dhull, was proficient in picking gaps, his cut between point and short third man off Lone Naseer Muzaffar in the 9th over being one such instance. He put his wrists to use against left-arm off-spinner Vanshaj Sharma as well, piercing cover and mid-off to pocket four runs.

Dhull met his end, one short of 50, trying to emulate the same shot, only off a fuller delivery from Abid Mushtaq, which resulted in him chipping it to cover. One wicket brought another for Mushtaq as Badoni perished in attempting an inside-out loft.

READ MORE: Vineet, Rajat ensure Services’ five-wicket win against Hyderabad

At 88 for four, Himmat Singh and Anuj Rawat added 42 runs but when the latter holed out at short mid-wicket it was curtains for Delhi.

Lalit Yadav and Ishant Sharma added 53 runs for the ninth wicket to prolonge Delhi’s fight before Salam returned to remove both and seal the four points for J&K.

In the first essay, Ishant and Harshit Rana were on the money with their lines to ensure runs came at a premium.

The J&K skipper, Khajuria, got off the mark only in the sixth over, on the 12th delivery he faced as the side crawled to 35 runs in PowerPlay 1.

Their course correction started against the tweakers. Puri clobbered a full toss from Suyash Sharma over mid-wicket for six and punched through cover for four in the 16th over.

Three overs later, Puri slog-swept and late cut Suyash to collect another eight runs. But the opening stand was cut five short of a century when Puri handed a return catch trying to heave Badoni down the ground.

After Puri fell, it was Khajuria’s turn to go after Suyash, launching him for two massive slog-swept sixes. But the highlight came against Rana when Khajuria chipped a length ball over the bowler’s head before clipping another off his pads for two maximums. His punch through cover made it 19 runs from the over.

Khajuria met his end soon after getting the 98-ball ton to his name when Mayank Yadav sent his off stump for a toss.

Nabi braved a mini-collapse, which saw J&K lose four wickets for 12 runs, and with his 24-ball 44 got the side to 299/7.

Related stories

Related Topics

Vijay Hazare Trophy /

Jammu and Kashmir /

Delhi /

Shubham Khajuria /

Rasikh Salam /

Harshit Rana /

Suyash Sharma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sin Bins in football explained: What is the new rule suggested by IFAB?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Super Cup 2024 renamed as Kalinga Super Cup with winner earning AFC Cup qualification
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Shubham Khajuria, Rasikh Salam help Jammu & Kashmir register first win against Delhi 
    Abhishek Saini
  4. South Korea suspends striker Hwang Ui-jo over sex video investigation
    AFP
  5. BAN vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2: Taijul’s four wickets keeps Bangladesh ahead against New Zealand despite Williamson’s century
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Shubham Khajuria, Rasikh Salam help Jammu & Kashmir register first win against Delhi 
    Abhishek Saini
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vineet, Rajat ensure Services’ five-wicket win against Hyderabad
    Anish Pathiyil
  3. VHT 2023-24: Chhattisgarh’s Shashank Singh becomes first Indian to record 150, five wickets in a List A match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu wins three in a row with a 38-run victory against Baroda
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. With IPL experience behind him, Vidarbha’s Darshan Nalkande sets bigger goals in domestic cricket
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sin Bins in football explained: What is the new rule suggested by IFAB?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Super Cup 2024 renamed as Kalinga Super Cup with winner earning AFC Cup qualification
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Shubham Khajuria, Rasikh Salam help Jammu & Kashmir register first win against Delhi 
    Abhishek Saini
  4. South Korea suspends striker Hwang Ui-jo over sex video investigation
    AFP
  5. BAN vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2: Taijul’s four wickets keeps Bangladesh ahead against New Zealand despite Williamson’s century
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment