VHT 2023-24: Chhattisgarh’s Shashank Singh becomes first Indian to record 150, five wickets in a List A match

Shashank racked up his maiden List A ton and five-wicket haul as Chhattisgarh beat Manipur by 88 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 29, 2023 17:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chhattisgarh’s Shashank Singh (L). (FILE PHOTO)
Chhattisgarh’s Shashank Singh (L). (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR
Chhattisgarh all-rounder Shashank Singh achieved the rare double of recording a 150 and taking five wickets in a List A match on Wednesday, making him the first Indian and the third overall to the feat.

Featuring in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Manipur in Jaipur, Shashank racked up his maiden List A ton (152 off 113 balls) batting at number five after his side was sent into bat. Shashank’s knock comprised 12 fours and seven sixes as Chhattisgarh posted 342 for six in 50 overs.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu wins three in a row with a 38-run victory against Baroda

In reply, Manipur finished on 254 for nine after off-spinner Shashank recorded his maiden List A five-for (5/20).

VHT 2023-24 highlights, round 4

West Indies legend Alvin Kallicharran (206, 6/32) and Mike Procter (154*, 5/26) are the only other men to achieve the feat in recorded List A cricket.

Shashank has played 27 List A games since debut in 2015, amassing just over 700 and 30 wickets.

The 32-year-old made his IPL debut in 2022 with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring 65 runs across 10 matches for the franchise.

