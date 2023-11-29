MagazineBuy Print

BCCI extends contract of India head coach Rahul Dravid and support staff

The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Rahul Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and unanimously agreed to further the tenure.

Published : Nov 29, 2023 13:44 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
India coach Rahul Dravid (R) with Virat Kohli.
India coach Rahul Dravid (R) with Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
India coach Rahul Dravid (R) with Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the extension of contracts for India’s senior men’s team head coach Rahul Dravid, and the support staff on Wednesday.

The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Rahul Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and unanimously agreed to further the tenure.

The Board also appreciated VVS Laxman for his roles as Head of NCA and as the stand-in head coach.

ALSO READ: India to tour Sri Lanka in July-August, 2024 for six-match white-ball series

“The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room,” Dravid said.

Roger Binny, president of the BCCI, said, “Rahul Dravid’s vision, professionalism, and unyielding efforts have been important pillars in Team India’s success. As head coach of the Indian Cricket Team, you are always under immense scrutiny and I extend appreciation to him not only for embracing the challenges but for thriving in them.

ALSO READ: ‘Goal is to become the biggest league outside India’, says SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith

Dravid, under whose coaching India finished runners-up in both the World Test Championship (WTC) and the ODI World Cup, has had a good record in the past two years, and many people in the BCCI believe that keeping him would allow the senior team to have continuity.

It would be interesting to see the nature of Dravid’s tenure extension, whether it will be for a year keeping the next T20 World Cup in mind or till 2025, which covers the entire ongoing WTC cycle and the Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan for now.

(with inputs from PTI)

