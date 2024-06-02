T20 World Cup 2024: Batters with the highest strike rate participating in ICC T20 WC

The 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup is set to begin in the West Indies and USA from June 1 with host United States taking on Canada at Dallas, Texas.

The tournament will see the best T20 batters in the world take to the field, looking to win the trophy during the final to be held in Barbados on June 29.

Apart from the top run-getters in each team, the batters who play quick cameos to provide impetus through the innings also play a crucial role.

Here is the list of the batters with the highest strike rate over the last twelve months participating in the T20 World Cup 2024 (min 200 balls faced):