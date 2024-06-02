MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: Batters with the highest strike rate participating in ICC T20 WC

Here is the list of the batters with the highest strike rate over the last twelve months participating in the T20 World Cup 2024 (min 200 balls faced).

Published : Jun 02, 2024 05:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s batsman Rinku Singh, right, plays a shot as South Africa’s wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen watches on during the final T20 cricket match between South Africa and India.
India’s batsman Rinku Singh, right, plays a shot as South Africa’s wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen watches on during the final T20 cricket match between South Africa and India. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s batsman Rinku Singh, right, plays a shot as South Africa’s wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen watches on during the final T20 cricket match between South Africa and India. | Photo Credit: AP

The 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup is set to begin in the West Indies and USA from June 1 with host United States taking on Canada at Dallas, Texas.

The tournament will see the best T20 batters in the world take to the field, looking to win the trophy during the final to be held in Barbados on June 29.

Apart from the top run-getters in each team, the batters who play quick cameos to provide impetus through the innings also play a crucial role.

Here is the list of the batters with the highest strike rate over the last twelve months participating in the T20 World Cup 2024 (min 200 balls faced):

1. Dipendra Airee (NEP) - 190.87
2. Phil Salt (ENG) - 184.36
3. Rinku Singh (IND) - 176.23
4. Kushal Malla (NEP) - 176.04
5. Mitchell Marsh (AUS) - 170.44
6. Finn Allen (NZ) - 167.80
7. Rovman Powell (WI) - 166.66
8. Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) - 161.93
9. Jos Buttler (ENG) - 158.21
10. Suryakumar Yadav (IND) - 157.96

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2024 /

T20 World Cup /

West Indies /

USA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs St. Louis LIVE Score, MLS: MIA 0-1 STL; Durkis scores a blinder against Messi’s Miami
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Batters with the highest strike rate participating in ICC T20 WC
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about Group Stage and Super 8 qualification
    Team Sportstar
  4. USA vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE score: Co-host USA takes on Canada in opening game of tournament
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kroos, Mordric surpass Ronaldo, Messi: Which players have won most UEFA Champions League titles?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Batters with the highest strike rate participating in ICC T20 WC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dinesh Karthik thanks TNCA for support after announcing retirement
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dinesh Karthik, Indian cricket’s eternal man retires with a legacy of his own
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. Dinesh Karthik officially announces retirement from all forms of cricket
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: Pant, Hardik, Arshdeep star as India thrashes Bangladesh by 60 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs St. Louis LIVE Score, MLS: MIA 0-1 STL; Durkis scores a blinder against Messi’s Miami
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Batters with the highest strike rate participating in ICC T20 WC
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about Group Stage and Super 8 qualification
    Team Sportstar
  4. USA vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE score: Co-host USA takes on Canada in opening game of tournament
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kroos, Mordric surpass Ronaldo, Messi: Which players have won most UEFA Champions League titles?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment